'Eastern Europe Is Very Concerned They Will Be Next': Ex-Ukraine Def Min On Russian Threat

Eastern European countries are certainly concerned that if Ukraine can not fight anymore, Putin will move towards East Europe, former Ukraine Defence Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk said on Friday. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Zagorodnyuk remarked that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made himself 'desperate' by inventing reasons to destroy the security environment of not just Ukraine but, Europe.

"Putin makes himself desperate because he has no valid reason to do this. His explanation is pretty much none and the problems are of his own making. He wants to destroy the security environment of not just Ukraine but the whole of Eastern Europe. He wants to challenge the region with his military power. And he can actually send thousands of troops to die for some pretty incredible explanation," said the ex-Defence Minister.

Ukraine stills plans to fight: Zagorodnyuk

Discussing Ukraine's current standing, Zagorodnyuk asserted that Kyiv would continue to withstand Moscow's aggression despite the latter possessing a larger army and air superiority. He also shared that nations in the West had supplied Ukraine with the necessary equipment to defend itself against Russian capabilities.

"Ukraine President is in a safe area, but he is in the same area and government quarters. We have enough troops to withstand aggression. Russia can not do it lightly and easily. There is absolute intention to win by the Ukrainian government," he said.

"We have been fortunate to have leaders like the US, UK and Canada, and Baltic states which understand the strategic challenges Russia brings. They are helping Ukraine a lot. They are supplying equipment. We have more anti-tank weapons than Russia has tanks. It is a fight against Russian capabilities, and as we can see with some substantial success. Ukrainian forces so far are confident in their ability to fight. Of course, Russia has a larger army and air superiority, but we still plan to fight," he added.