EC Chief Charles Michel Takes Shelter During Odesa Visit As Russian Missiles Rattle City

Amid the ravaging war, European Council President Charles Michel made a surprise visit to Ukraine's Odesa on Monday, May 9. Though his visit marked significant as Russia marked Victory Day on the same day of his tour, he had to leave the meeting after a Russian missile hit the city. Citing PM Denys Shmyhal Telegram post, Ukrinform reported that the leader took cover when Russian forces attacked the southern Ukrainian city with lethal weapons. Notably, the incident occurred when he was holding a closed-door meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. "Russian missiles strike Odesa almost every day, as they did today - right during my joint visit with Charles Michel," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

I came to celebrate #EuropeDay in #Odesa, the city where Pushkin said that "you can feel Europe."



And where today the Ukrainian people shield their monuments from bullets and rockets and their freedom from Russian aggression.



You are not alone.

The EU stands with you. pic.twitter.com/kneuEOvepb — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 9, 2022

We are not intimidated by Russia.

Marking #EuropeDay🇪🇺 in Odesa🇺🇦 with @Denys_Shmyhal.@ZelenskyyUa joined us via video.



Your courage is impressive.

The EU’s humanitarian, economic and military support will not waver.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/y9x3FYlowW — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 9, 2022

Michel, a former Belgian Prime Minister, affirmed the EU's stance and added the bloc will always stand with Ukrainians during its need. He also highlighted how agricultural products are stranded due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ruthless war. "I saw silos full of grain, wheat and corn ready for export. This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black seaports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries. We need a global response," he wrote on Twitter.

Zelenskyy thanks Charles Michel for visiting Ukraine on Victory Day

During his visit to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joined the conference virtually. While speaking with Michel, he appreciated his effort in visiting the country on Russia's Victory Day. "I am very pleased that today, at the highest level, the European Union supports Ukraine, at a time when manifestations of Nazism, unfortunately, exist and are being revived. But they should not be spread, and we are doing everything for this together," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President also noted that in the difficult moment of the Russian invasion, "Ukrainians are very grateful for the bold position of Charles Michel and his personal presence in Odesa." He stressed the importance of preventing a food crisis in the world, which could be caused by Russia's aggressive actions. According to the President, Ukraine supplies grain to almost 400 million people. He said blocking the export of Ukrainian agricultural products is already leading to rising food prices in the world.

Image: Twitter/@eucopresident