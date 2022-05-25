Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Eight More Russian Soldiers Charged With Committing War Crimes In Ukraine: Report

Five Russian soldiers and three PMC Wagner mercenaries have been charged with torturing and killing citizens during the Russian takeover of the Kyiv region.

Russian soldiers

Image: AP


Eight additional Russians were charged with war crimes in Ukraine, European news organisation NEXTA reported on May 25. The media organisation further added that five Russian soldiers and three PMC Wagner mercenaries have been charged with torturing and killing citizens during the Russian takeover of the Kyiv region.

Notably, the Wagner Group is a Russian paramilitary organisation, often known as a private military firm, that rose to prominence in 2014 and 2015 as a result of its backing to separatist forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics during the Donbass conflict in Ukraine. Moreover, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on May 24 announced that 49 war crimes trials have been launched in connection with Russia's invasion of the country.

Venediktova spoke during the opening of the "Russian War Crimes House" in Davos, Switzerland, which is hosting the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week. Invading Russian forces have consistently committed "heinous atrocities," according to Venediktova, leading Ukrainian authorities to launch thousands of war crimes investigations. Further, officials in Ukraine have a list of 600 suspects suspected of war crimes, according to Venediktova, and two cases involving three individuals have already been reviewed by courts.

The prosecutor general said that tank commander Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to prison. Shishimarin was sentenced to life in jail after pleading guilty to the shooting of a 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine in late February. Furthermore, Russian gains in Ukraine have prompted a slew of war crimes claims, which Russian officials have consistently denied despite mounting evidence of such wrongdoing.

Russia-Ukraine war

Moreover, attacks on civilian targets, including hospitals and transportation hubs, as well as mass arrests and deportations in occupied districts, have become routine. Ukrainians have unearthed evidence of mass executions, rapes, and other crimes where the Russians have been forced to evacuate from occupied territories.

The crimes discovered in Kyiv suburbs such as Bucha, Irpin, and Gostomel, among others, were especially noteworthy. Additionally, similar incidents have been recorded along the southern and eastern axes of the Russian invasion. Invading soldiers have also been accused of committing war crimes by Ukrainian troops. The volume of complaints against Russia, according to Venediktova, implies a systemic tolerance of or promotion of war crimes against Ukrainians.

(Image: AP)

