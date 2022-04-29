Elon Musk Sends Powerwall Energy-saving Systems To Ukraine Amid War; Deputy PM Hails Move

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has provided the war-torn country with Tesla's Powerwall energy-saving systems. According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, the Powerwall will provide energy to at least two ambulant clinics in Irpin and Borodyanka. Sharing the photographs of the newly Powerwall system, the minister hailed Musk for providing assistance amid the war. "Tesla Powerwall tech will power up to two ambulant clinics in Irpin and Borodyanka. New solar panels and integrated battery systems will not only use renewable energy but also store it for backup protection. We are grateful to @Tesla and @elonmusk for this continuous support," the Minister tweeted.

According to Tesla, Powerwall is an integrated battery system that stores solar energy for backup protection. The Powerwall system detects outages and automatically recharges with sunlight to keep appliances running for days. Notably, since the war began in February this year, Musk has been actively supporting the war-torn nation with its advanced system. Recently, the California-based firm activated its Starlink satellites over Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian officials after Russia disrupted Kyiv's communication services after invading the ex-Soviet state on February 24. According to multiple media reports, around 5,000 Starlink terminals are currently operational in Ukraine and are helping the war-torn nation in fighting off the Russian forces. Reports also suggest that Ukraine is suffering constant internet and power outages owing to the Russian invasion and Starlink is offering internet for Kyiv to operate drones of its own.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On April 22, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Image: Twitter/@FedorovMykhailo, AP