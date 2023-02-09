Elon Musk's SpaceX Restricts Ukraine From Using Satellite Internet For Drones; Kyiv Reacts

SpaceX has restricted Ukraine's usage of its satellite internet service for military purposes after reports surfaced that the country has been using it to operate drones, according to a report from Sputnik. Ukraine was previously given thousands of SpaceX Starlink dishes for internet connectivity. However, the technology was also reportedly used to target Russian positions, which goes against SpaceX's policies.

Responding to the news, Ukrainian official stated that companies must choose between supporting Ukraine and its fight for freedom or aligning with Russia and its actions of killing and territorial conquest. This was expressed in a tweet by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President. "A year of Ukrainian resistance & companies have to decide: Either they are on the side of Ukraine & the right to freedom, and don't seek ways to do harm. Or they are on Russia's side & its 'right' to kill & seize territories," he wrote.

At a recent event in Washington DC, the President of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, stated that the company never intended for its Starlink technology to be used as a weapon. She mentioned the allegations of Ukraine using Starlink to control drones and emphasised that the equipment was meant to be used for humanitarian purposes. Shotwell acknowledged that it was acceptable for the Ukrainian military to use Starlink for communication purposes but emphasized that the company never intended for it to be used for offensive actions.

She confirmed that the company has taken measures to restrict the Ukrainian military's ability to use Starlink for offensive purposes, but did not provide any further details. In February of last year, after Russia invaded its neighbor, the country quickly shut down local internet services and blocked social media. In response, Starlink satellites were sent to Ukraine to keep people connected. The terminals work by connecting to satellites in low-Earth orbit and some have been funded by foreign governments. In October, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, indicated that he might stop funding Starlink in Ukraine, but later changed his mind. In a recent tweet, he acknowledged the dilemma surrounding the situation, stating that Starlink has become the main source of connectivity for Ukraine, even in conflict areas, but added that the company will not allow it to be used for long-range drone strikes.