Elon Musk's Tweet Before Claiming Threat To Life Sets Internet Ablaze; 'The Word Nazi...'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has triggered a wave of speculations by talking about his death in “mysterious circumstances”. Musk said on Twitter, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya (sic)”. Interestingly, Musk also shared a tweet that appears to be a communication saying he is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment" amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Just a week after he announced the decision to buy the microblogging platform for $44 billion, Musk sparked a buzz on Twitter by making a post talking about death under "mysterious circumstances". Ahead of this, Elon Musk shared a post, in which he is warned to be “held accountable like an adult” for supplying Starlink equipment using military aid to Ukraine amid war. The communication reportedly claims to be from Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin to Russian media in which he calls out Musk for his association with the war.

“… the internet terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters. According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon,” the Roscosmos head reportedly told the Russian media. “Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool,” Rogozin further added.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The communication further claimed that the equipment was delivered to the war-ridden country by the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense. Musk, in a statement, wrote, “The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.” Musk's cryptic tweet about him dying under mysterious circumstances came after this. The Tesla owner's life threat has since then raged a storm on the internet with people reacting to it.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Russia announces space war on Starlink satellites

Musk sharing the communication from the Russian space agency head comes only days after reports claimed that Space X's Starlink internet constellation had angered Russia as it was reported that the constellation was used to guide and modify fire on the Black Sea Fleet's flagship, the cruiser Moskva and it sank because of that. This was revealed by new data from the Russian Federation's General Staff.

Dmitry Medvedev ordered the destruction of the Starlink satellite constellation located over Russian Federation territory, the special military operation zone and the Black Sea basin in order to ensure the security of all units participating in the special military operation. He further stated that Russia has no intentions to militarise outer space but it will also not allow others to do so suggesting that it will take action against whoever tries to militarise outer space. Earlier, it was reported that Musk's Starlink satellite technology is assisting an elite Ukrainian drone unit in destroying Russian weapons, according to the Times of London.

(Image: AP)