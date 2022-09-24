Emmanuel Macron Lists Factors That Influenced Russia's War Against Ukraine; 'this Is A...'

France’s President Emmanuel Macron claimed on Friday that, instead of rational thinking, Russia’s foreign policy regarding Ukraine was being dictated by the whims of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Speaking to CNN during an interview while he attended the UNGA meeting in New York, Macron speculated on Putin’s mindset and his reasons for ordering a special military operation in Ukraine.

Macron said, “I have no rational explanation. I think this is a series of resentment, this is a strategy of hegemony in the region, and I would say this is a post-COVID-19 consequence, isolation.”

Macron’s remarks came amid the ongoing referendums being undertaken by the Central Election Commission of Russia in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, and Kherson.

France’s President further stated that Putin had put Russia in a situation to become “the new imperial country and to launch a colonial war,” while calling the latter's decision to launch the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine a “mistake, a huge one.”

How ‘isolated’ is Russia at present?

Since the onset of the war, Russia has been bombarded by economic sanctions with the stock market falling by up to 39% according to the RTX Index. The Russian currency ‘Ruble’ fell to record lows. Furthermore, the country’s stock exchanges in Moscow and St. Petersburg were suspended until at least March 18, making it the longest duration of closure in Russia's history.

The website of the US High Commission to Georgia stated that more than 30 countries have imposed sanctions against Russia. The sanctions resulted in blocking financial transactions, cutting energy imports, and halting shipments of key imports, such as semiconductors and other electronics. Over 1,000 foreign companies have halted operations in Russia as per the website.

Moreover, as per the announcements by their respective ministries of foreign affairs, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Lithuania closed their borders with Russia. Meanwhile, the Interior Minister of Germany Nancy Faeser stated on Thursday that Russians fleeing the military draft following Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilisation of Russia’s military would be welcome in her country, reported BBC. Faeser said fleeing Russians threatened by "severe repression" would receive protection on a case-by-case basis, following necessary security checks.