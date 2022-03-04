Amidst numerous Russian boycotts by studios and international film festivals, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recently issued a letter informing everyone that they have disqualified entries funded by the Russian Government at the Emmys 2022.

The chairman of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences issued a letter stating they have been appalled by Russia’s brutal attacks on the sovereign territory of Ukraine and informed everyone that any entries submitted to the 2022 Emmy Award that is funded by the Russian Government have been disqualified. Here's all you need to know.

Emmys 2022

A note on the Emmys official Twitter handle was recently posted revealing that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has removed all the Emmys 2022 entries associated with or funded by the government of Russia. It also stated that the Emmys cannot in good conscience do business with any such entities and added entries that fall under this determination have been disqualified.

.@TheEmmys cannot in good conscience do business with any entity associated with or funded by the government of Russia. Any entries currently submitted to our 2022 competitions which fall under this determination have been disqualified. FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/1B4th2PKGB — The Emmys (@TheEmmys) March 3, 2022

Furthermore, The chairman of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences issued a letter that condemned Russia's 'unprecedented and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine. Here's the offical letter-

"Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia's unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine. As creators who depend on robust freedoms to shed light on stories which elucidate and impact the world around us, our members feel a deep kinship with and concern for the Ukrainian people whose liberties are at risk of being overtaken by these hostile actions. "In light of this globally-condemned military campaign and the appropriate economic sanctions subsequently enacted in response, NATAS has determined that we cannot in good conscience do business with any entity associated with or funded by the government of Russia, including RT and RT America. Any entries currently submitted to the 2022 Emmy® Award competitions administered by NATAS which fall under this determination have been disqualified. "We join millions of voices around the globe in calling for a peaceful resolution to these

hostile actions. Terry O'Reilly, Chairman"

Apart from the Emmys 2022, Cannes Festival recently announced the boycott of Russian delegations or anyone related to the Russian government to its 2022 edition in May. They mentioned that they will not welcome them unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people and added that the Festival de Cannes will always serve artists and industry professionals that raise their voices to denounce violence, repression, and injustices.

Image: AP