Energodar Administration Claims Ukraine's Military Now Shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The military-civilian administration of Energodar in its Telegram channel announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been shelling Energodar for an hour using massive artillery fire and that several explosions have been recorded in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ivanovka came under fire for the second time in a day, the administration claimed. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, accused Ukraine's army of shelling the nuclear plant, according to Tass, although the claims could not be verified independently.

"Today, August 15, from the opposite side of the Dnieper, fire was again opened on civilians and the civilian infrastructure of the city of Energodar. For more than an hour, the terrorists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been conducting massive fire from artillery installations," military-civilian administration of Energodar announced on Telegram.

'Dangerous situation' at Zaporizhzhia NPP: UNSC

The UN Security Council had called to discuss the dangerous situation about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's safety with the head of its nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, saying that it is a "grave hour".UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned troops on both sides to halt the firing and suggested declaring a demilitarized zone warning that any shelling could "lead to disaster". "Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible," a state department spokesperson said.

Ukraine accused Russia of turning the nuclear plant that it captured in March into a military base. At least 42 countries, including the EU, had asked Russia to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia plant, reiterating that the war near the facility could lead to safety hazards and disrupt the safe operation of the nuclear plant.

"We urge the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw its military forces and all other unauthorised personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, its immediate surroundings, and all of Ukraine so that the operator and the Ukrainian authorities can resume their sovereign responsibilities within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and the legitimate operating staff can conduct their duties without outside interference, threat, or unacceptably harsh working conditions," a statement from the countries read.

The United Nations had also earlier suggested felicitating the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant if both Russia and Ukraine agree. UN chief Antonio Guterres stated that in the past few days, there have been repeated allegations by various Russian officials accusing the United Nations Secretariat of having either cancelled or blocked a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“The UN Secretariat has no authority to block or cancel any IAEA activities,” UN's director general iterated in a statement made by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding that if both warring nations agree, the UN can arrange the logistics and security and make a visit possible.