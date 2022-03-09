ESA Selects UK-based Firm To Develop Equipment For Extracting Oxygen From Moon Dust

The European Space Agency (ESA) has selected a team led by Thales Alenia Space in the UK for the design and development of an experimental device to extract oxygen from the lunar soil. Comprised of four companies- AVS, Metalysis, Open University and Redwire Space Europe, the team would build a small piece of equipment for scientists to test the prospect of building larger lunar plants. Interestingly, these lunar plants would be used to produce propellant for spacecraft and metallic raw materials for equipment along with producing breathable air for astronauts.

ESA has chosen its team to make the first oxygen on the #Moon, led by @Thales_Alenia_S in #UK. Their consortium will build a test payload to extract oxygen from #lunar soil, proving the concept to make breathable air & metal available to future settlers https://t.co/Op1VFPkfVu pic.twitter.com/6qv4Mku0Iv — ESA Technology (@ESA_Tech) March 9, 2022

ESA's requirements from the equipment

ESA says that the equipment being developed by the team will have to extract 50-100 grams of oxygen from the lunar soil with a target of 70% extraction from the sample. The equipment would also be required to deliver precise measurements of performance and gas concentrations. According to the agency, all this has to be done within 10 days while the device is running on solar power it gathers during a single fortnight-long lunar day. The returned sample from the Moon confirms that lunar regolith is made up of 40–45% oxygen but is unavailable for immediate use because it is bound up chemically as oxides in the form of minerals or glass, says ESA.

David Binns, Systems Engineer at ESA’s Concurrent Design Facility (CDF), said as per the agency's report, "The payload needs to be compact, low power and able to fly on a range of potential lunar landers". He further said that the equipment should be "able to extract oxygen from moonrock, along with useable metals". He added that the technology will be a game-changer for lunar exploration, and will allow "international explorers", who are set to return to the Moon, be independent of long and expensive terrestrial supply lines. Recently, the agency unveiled an idea of a new device that would protect astronauts from chemical burns on unprotected skin or lungs.

ESA's new device to protect astronauts

The new device is currently under development and, according to ESA, its purpose would be to identify areas of highly oxidising material on the Moon and even Mars that can cause chemical burns. Interestingly, this device too is being designed to produce oxygen through a process termed 'oxygen farming'. Tap here to read more about the device.

Image: Twitter/@ESA_Tech