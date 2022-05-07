Last Updated:

Estonia Announces Assistance To Ukraine In Rebuilding Zhytomyr Oblast As War Enters Day 73

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets has stated that her country will assist war-torn Ukraine in reconstructing the Zhytomyr

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Estonia

Image: AP


On the 73rd day of the war in Eastern Europe, as Putin's troops continue bombarding Ukrainian cities, further damaging public infrastructure, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets stated that her country will aid war-torn Ukraine in reconstructing the Zhytomyr oblast. On Friday, May 6, Liimets stated during a news conference in Kyiv that Estonia would want to concentrate its attention on the Zhytomyr area to assist with reconstruction, Interfax reported. The conference had in attendance, the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Ukraine

Furthermore, Liimets also noted that Estonia has a good understanding of Ukraine’s requirements and is planning to assist based on the information gathered. Estonia is a tiny nation, according to the foreign minister, however, the goal is to convince other allies, particularly financial partners as well as other nations, to engage in the repair of homes and kindergartens, as well as the completion of significant infrastructure projects. 

Liimets went on to add that Estonia also intends to deploy a group of demining experts to provide help in clearing mines in Ukraine's freed territories, Interfax reported. Liimets has even emphasised that they firmly support Ukraine gaining European Union candidate status. She added that Estonian authorities would like to thank everyone who worked hard to complete the EU questionnaire. 

Estonia has provided military assistance to Ukraine including 122mm howitzers

Apart from this, ever since the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Estonia has provided military assistance to the war-ravaged nation in its war against Kremlin. Earlier, in the month of April, a cargo of lethal weaponry, including 122mm howitzers, was delivered to Ukraine's Armed Forces. 

Furthermore, military helmets, armoured vests, communication devices, drones, night vision gadgets, as well as medical supplies were delivered to Ukraine in collaboration with government organisations and the Estonian Armed Forces. Estonia has provided anti-tank rockets, howitzers, anti-tank mines, recoilless anti-tank guns, automatic guns, ammunition, disposable grenade launchers, hand grenades, as well as anti-tank missiles that are compatible with lethal Ukrainian weaponry, most likely Javelin systems, as per media reports.  

In addition to this, Estonian Foreign Minister Liimets stated that her nation had taken in over 35,000 Ukrainian migrants. Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas also stated that they will continue to offer humanitarian help to Ukraine and that they just voted to provide an extra EUR 3 million for such support. 

(Image: AP)

Tags: Estonia, Ukraine, Zhtomyr Oblast
First Published:
