EU Announces 205 Million Euros In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine Amid War With Russia

European Commission, on Thursday, announced another 205 million euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, as the country continues to resist Russians from capturing eastern territories. In an online statement, a spokesperson for the commission Balazs Ujvari said that with the latest funds, the bloc’s total support to Kyiv reached nearly 350 million euros. The 27 members' strong group has actively been opposing Putin’s so-called Special Military Operation in Ukraine and has also levied six discreet packages of sanctions on Russia since February.

Meanwhile, Ujvari revealed that the EU, in material aid via its ‘Civil Protection Mechanism’, has bankrolled 700 million euros to Ukraine. In a separate statement, European Commission also announced that it would be providing support to at least 200 Ukrainian deep tech start-ups with up to €60,000 each "aiming to safeguard their progress and drive the recovery of the Ukrainian economy". Notably, this came as European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic visited Ukraine to meet humanitarian organisations and Ukrainian government officials and coordinate the bloc's aid to the country.

EU to amend treaties

As Putin's troops continue to target Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, EU officials have begun to discuss amendments to the bloc's treaties with other countries. The amendments will involve the areas such as sanctions, the so-called passerelle clauses, and emergencies. The new treaties will bolster the cross-border health systems, and complete the energy unions based on efficiency and renewables in line with international agreements on climate change, the defence, as well as the social and economic policies.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast had become the new epicentre of the ongoing war. Late on Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reiterated his stance saying, “The occupiers, with the help of motorized rifle units and artillery, conducted assault operations in the city of Sievierodonetsk. They were not successful; the fighting continues." It also revealed that Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled a Russian attack on the village of Toshkivka, on the northwestern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk. Notably, it has been 107 days since the conflict began.

