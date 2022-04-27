EU Calls Suspension Of Russian Gas Supply To Poland, Bulgaria An 'attempt To Blackmail Us'

The suspension of gas to Poland and Bulgaria announced by the Russian state-owned gas agency, Gazprom, is "an attempt by Russia to blackmail us," stated European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen. Slamming Russia for its "unjustified" disruption in gas delivery to the said EU nations, she added that the move is evidence of Moscow's "unreliability" as a supplier. As of now, the EU is set to map out contingency plans and ensure alternative delivery plans and storage levels across the bloc's members.

"The announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally stopping delivery of gas to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail," the European Commission president said. "This is unjustified and unacceptable," she added.

Infuriated over Russia's unprecedented step that will eventually cause massive inflation in the already-high gas prices in both EU countries, the EU ombudsman flagged that the countries are "prepared" to tackle the issue at hand. In coordination with the Member States, the Union is working to tap on other resources and ensure the best possible storage levels across the EU. Von der Leyen went on to add that a meeting among the members is underway to implement the contingency plans. "We are mapping our coordinated EU response," she said.

Gazprom's announcement is another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas.



We are prepared for this scenario. We are mapping out our coordinated EU response.



Europeans can trust that we stand united and in solidarity with the Member States impacted. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 27, 2022

The EU chief expressed the bloc's support to Poland and Bulgaria, stressing that the Union and world leaders are preparing to secure energy supply in Europe. "Europeans can trust that we stand united and in full solidarity with the member states impacted in the face of this new challenge. Europeans can count on our full support," she concluded.

UK deputy PM Dominic Raab while speaking to Sky News also slammed Gazprom's move. The decision to cut off gas supplies will have "a very damaging effect on Russia," he said. Raab warned that such a step could lead to the country becoming "an economic pariah". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, also echoed that Russia was "beginning the gas blackmail of Europe".

Russia suspends gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria

Russian energy firm Gazprom on Wednesday declared "complete suspension" of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria against their refusal to pay for the delivery in Russian rubles. The firm announced it will not renew supplies unless the said EU countries make payments in rubles. The massive disruption comes in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for all "unfriendly" countries to make payments for gas in rubles.

While Poland has confirmed a complete halt in supplies, Bulgaria is yet to update on the status. Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przdacz told BBC that Warsaw should have "taken some decisions years ago to prepare for such a situation." He added that Poland could rely on the US and Gulf nations for the requisite supplies. Meanwhile, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said that Moscow will be breaching its trade obligations if it halts the flow, adding that Sofia had already paid for Russian gas in April. Bulgaria relies on Russian gas for 90% of its requirement.

(Image: AP)