EU Chief Says Candidate Status To Ramp Up Reconstruction Of Ukraine In Post-war Phase

Ukraine’s candidate status in the European Union (EU) can speed up the war-torn nation’s reconstruction process in the recovery phase after the conflict with Russia ends, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. While addressing the Ukraine Recovery conference in Lugano, Switzerland on Monday, von der Leyen also noted that Europe has a “special responsibility” and a “strategic interest” to be alongside Ukraine. The bloc’s chief reiterated that the European Union wants Ukraine to be its member.

"Europe has a special responsibility and a strategic interest to be at Ukraine's side every step of the way. Ukraine wants to be part of our European Union. And we want Ukraine to become a member. Ukraine is highly motivated to work with us in this direction and we will do our utmost to support these efforts," she said, according to Ukrinform.

She said that the path toward a stronger Ukraine and the path of European integration are one and the same. The European Commission President said, “Through the reconstruction platform, the European Commission can offer its extensive expertise in running programs that combine reform and investments. In addition, we have been working closely with Ukraine for a long time. And this work will only intensify now that Ukraine has formally become a candidate to join our Union."

In a remarkable gesture, von der Leyen addressed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Oleksiyovych Stefanchuk ‘redirected’ the applause that the audience offered her while talking about Ukraine’s candidacy status in the EU. The EU official said, “The Kremlin's goal is the military, political and economic destruction of Ukraine. They want to undermine Ukraine's very existence as a state. We cannot and we will not let this happen”.

EU has mobilised EUR 6.2 bn in financial support since Feb 24: von der Leyen

Moreover, during her speech, von der Leyen recalled that the European Union has mobilised around EUR 6.2 billion in financial support. European partners are aware that more money is essential at the present stage and money is being transferred to the war-torn nation.

"We can never match the sacrifices Ukrainians are making every day. Ukraine's youth are giving their life to turn vision into reality. They are fighting for a free and independent Ukraine. They are fighting for the respect of international laws and values. Their fight is our fight, too. And while we work in these days to help Ukraine win this war, we must also make sure that Ukraine wins the peace that will come. Slava Ukraini [Glory to Ukraine]!" she said.

