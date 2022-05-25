EU Council Approves Fourth Tranche Of 500mn Euros In Military Aid For Ukraine Amid War

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over 90 days now, the European Union has authorised 500 million euros tranche of military aid funding for war-torn Kyiv. Following the adoption of three tranches of military support totaling 1.5 billion this year, the fourth tranche will add 500 million euros to the funds previously allocated to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF), increasing the total amount to 2 billion euros, the European Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Further, the EU Council approved two assistance initiatives under the EPF that would allow the EU to continue to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces' capabilities and resilience in defending the nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as protecting civilians from ongoing Russian military aggression.

Aid for Ukraine

As per the release, the equipment that is intended to be delivered as part of the new military support package is in accordance with the Ukrainian government's recent priorities. In this context, the aid package includes €490 million for military weaponry meant to deploy deadly force for defensive objectives, as well as €10 million for equipment and supplies like personal protective equipment, first-aid kits, and gasoline.

In addition to this, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said, “The history of tomorrow is being written today, on the battlefields of Ukraine.” He further asserted, “With these €500 million, the EU has allocated a total €2 of billion to support EU member states’ supplies of military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This support is just one part of European efforts to help Ukraine defend itself. The EU and its member states are determined to continue. We have done it since the beginning of the war and we will continue until the end,” as per the release.

Earlier on May 20, Ukraine's Finance Ministry stated that the country has received the second tranche of the European Union's emergency Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) package, valued at 600 million euros (or $634 million). "The funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine during the war," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the commencement of the war, Russia has been attacking civilians and civilian objects, such as hospitals, medical institutions, schools, and shelters.

It is to mention that the EU has been demanding Russia ceases its military action in Ukraine's territory and withdraws all forces and military equipment from the country's whole territory, completely respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence within internationally recognised boundaries.

(Image: AP)