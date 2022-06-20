EU FMs Seek To Release Grain Stuck In Ukraine Due To Russia's Sea Blockade Amid War

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated for day 117, European Union (EU) foreign ministers are set to discuss ways to free millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain stuck in the war-torn nation due to Russia’s Black sea port blockade at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, June 20. While Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers in the world, its grain shipments have been stalled and over 20 million tonnes have been trapped in silos since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “special” military operation in the neighbouring country.

Even though Moscow has denied the responsibility for the food crisis in the region and instead put blame on the Western sanctions, just earlier this month, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell had said that Moscow was “directly responsible” for the "any shortages in international trade in grains." According to Russia, the sanctions imposed by the West led to the increase in global food prices and further, prompted warnings from the United Nations (UN) of hunger in poorer nations that are heavily dependent on imported grain.

Meanwhile, the 27-nation-bloc has been supporting the efforts by the UN to reach a deal and resume Ukraine's sea exports in exchange for facilitating Russian food and fertiliser exports. However, brokerage of any kind of agreement would require Moscow’s go-ahead.

Turkey to take up role within an ‘observation mechanism’

Meanwhile, amid the food crisis concerns due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkey which has good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, has reportedly expressed that it was ready to take the role within a “conservation mechanism” based in Istanbul if there is a deal. However, as per the report, it remains unclear if the EU would be a part of militarily securing such a deal. An EU official was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “Whether there will be a need in the future for escorting these commercial ships, that’s a question mark and I don’t think we are there yet”.

Additionally, an EU official signalled that fresh measures are not imminent and noted that negotiations are underway among the European states on a fresh package of sanctions against Russia over its military aggression in Ukraine.

Image: AP