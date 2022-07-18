EU Foreign Ministers Agree On New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Amidst Ongoing War

In a recent development, European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers on Monday agreed on a new set of sanction packages against Russia amid the ongoing brutal war in Ukraine. According to reports, the EU is also exploring ways to include a restriction on gold exports anticipating that the move might finally start having a significant impact on the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the new EU sanctions against Russia essentially clarify the current guidelines and do not impose any limitations on the movement of energy carriers.

Szijjártó further added that it is no longer an exaggeration to argue that "a miscalculation took happened" during the European responses given the intensification of the war in Ukraine, and that the current measures are also based on the earlier strategy. Meanwhile, the EU claimed that the new package clarifies a number of regulations to enhance legal certainty for operators and enforcement by the Member States. It further stated that the package brings the bloc's sanctions into line with those of its allies and partners, especially those in the Group of Seven (G7).

EU's sanctions are 'tough and hard-hitting': Josep Borrell

According to Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the bloc's sanctions are "tough and hard-hitting." "We continue to target those close to Putin and the Kremlin. Today's package reflects our coordinated approach with international partners including the G7. In addition to these measures, I will also present proposals to Council for the listing of more individuals and entities, with their assets frozen and ability to travel curtailed," he added, as per a press release.

EU to provide additional 500 million euros in military aid to Ukraine

In addition, the EU foreign ministers agreed to give Ukraine an additional 500 million euros in military aid to bolster the country's defences. This development comes following a video briefing on the most recent events by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He expressed his gratitude for the additional funds, which took the total funds provided by the EU to 2.5 billion euros. However, Kuleba urged the bloc to provide more aid to the war-torn country in order to resist Russia's aggression.

Image: AP