EU Parliamentarians Seek Safe Passage Of Civilians As Russia-Ukraine War Continues

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, with no sign of withdrawal and Russian armies relentlessly attacking Ukrainian cities, in light of recent developments, the European Parliament's Committee on Development is discussing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine following Russia's aggression. Mykyta Poturayev, the Chair of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, spoke to members of the EP and discussed the latest situation on the ground.

Representatives from the European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the Czech civil society organisation, People in Need, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also joined the debate and interacted with MEPs. Parliament's foreign affairs committee also discussed the impact and effectiveness of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, as well as the ways to expand those sanctions.

During the session "MEPS called for children fleeing the war in Ukraine to be given safe passage and for assistance for those internally displaced or unable to leave areas under siege," the European Parliament informed in a press release. It said that "this follows a decision in March 2022 by MEPs to approve the redirection of EU regional and asylum funding to EU countries sheltering people fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and release up to €420 million (approximately Rs 3,473.82 crore) to fund accommodation, food, healthcare, or extra staff."

🔴 Mykyta Poturayev, chair of the Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada's humanitarian committee, discusses the devastating humanitarian consequences of the Russian invasion with Parliament's development committee ↓ https://t.co/qsQJocgPyh — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) April 20, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The war between Russia and Ukraine has now entered its 56th day with Western countries withdrawing from operating in Russia and imposing more and more sanctions against the Kremlin.

Russia urged the United States to abandon its "futile policy" of blockade and sanctions in foreign policy. Meanwhile, the Russian defence department has also ordered to send more troops to eastern Ukraine. While bombardment continues in the Donbass region, the situation in Mariupol is deteriorating as Russian armies continue their offensive in the region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the situation in the Mariupol region "as severe as possible".

