EU Prez Stresses On Rapid Delivery Of Arms To Ukraine; 'Russian Bankruptcy Matter Of Time'

A week after visiting war-inflicted Ukraine's Bucha, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said that the sanctions imposed on Russia were "eating their way deeper into the Russian economy every week." She explained that the exports to Russia have collapsed by 70%. Thus, adding that "Russia's national bankruptcy is only a matter of time."

In an interview with Bild, the EU Commission President explained that over 700 Russian aircraft have lost their license due to a lack of spare parts and software updates. She added that hundreds of large organizations and thousands of experts are "turning their backs on the country."

"According to current forecasts, gross domestic product in Russia will collapse by 11 percent. Russia's national bankruptcy is only a matter of time. With this war, Putin is also destroying his own country and the future of its people," Bild quoted Von der Leyen saying.

Speaking about supplying armaments to Ukraine, the EU Prez said that it was important that all members that those who could supply weapons "deliver quickly because only then can Ukraine survive in its acute defensive struggle against Russia." Ursula von der Leyen also said that the EU Commission continues to target the banking sector, especially one of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, which alone accounts for 37% of the country's banking sector. She added, "The primary goal is to shrink Russian President Vladimir Putin's income."

However, she explained oil is traded globally and Putin is charging even higher prices on oil markets for supplies that otherwise go to the EU. Thus, the EU President continued that they are "currently developing clever mechanisms so that oil can also be included in the next sanctions step."

EU Commission Prez visits Bucha

As the horrendous genocide in Bucha sent shockwaves across the world, Ursula von der Leyen on April 8 visited the city to express her solidarity, stating that humanity was 'shattered'. Speaking to the media, the EU Commission President said, "Here in Bucha, we saw humanity shattered. The whole world is mourning along with the people of Bucha. We stand with Ukraine in this important fight."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a Global Mega interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had also slammed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over his claim that the reports over the genocide are "fake" and "staged".