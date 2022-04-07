As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues even on day 43, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday spoke in a super exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over the on-going war and the horrifying genocide in the city of Bucha. It is undeniable that humungous atrocities have been committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where mass graves were found near a church and dead bodies littered all over the streets.

When asked over the Bucha killings and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that the reports over the genocide are "fake" and "staged", the Ukrainian President said, "I can tell you and your people that I am not willing to give any answer to Minister Lavrov who says that the situation in Bucha was 'fake'. Look at the rhetorics of the person who is considered as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, which is a great and an important status. Throwing up 'fakes' is not the steps of his level. The politics of the Russian Federation is to consider that we don't have any dependence and any sovereignty. They think that Ukraine is fake. I can't talk to people who not willing to listen to any other information other than their own. I can talk to people who is understanding and has wisdom."

'The situation is very tragic in Bucha': Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Arnab

Zelenskyy added, "You cannot take lives of people just because you want so. My interest is in the lives of every citizen. We have lost thousands of citizens. I hope 400 milion people of your country (India) will understand what is happening in our country with a population of over 40 million. The situation is very tragic. They (Russia) have created a lot of situations like they did in Bucha. Of course, they cannot use the information which is being covered by journalists."

It is important to note that the Arnab Goswami-Volodymyr Zelenskyy interview comes on the same day the UN General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution seeking to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. The move is initiated by the US after harrowing images emerged of corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a "farce”.