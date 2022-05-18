EU Proposes Sanctions Against Ex-German Chancellor Schroder, Ex-Austria FM Kneissl

European Parliament members on May 18 demanded that former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder, a staunch ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, must be included in the EU's sanctions list that includes several Russian Oligarchs and political members. A draft for a resolution issued by the EU parliament urged the 27 member states to sanction the former German politician for his controversial stance on the war, that demonstrated inclination towards the regime of the Russian Federation.

"After the resignation of a number of Western politicians from posts in Russian corporations, they "strongly demand that others like Karin Kneissl and Gerhard Schröder do the same," a draft resolution issued by the European parliament read on Wednesday, according to German national daily, Die Welt.

"The draft is a real signal from Europe. Former chancellors must continue to consider the well-being of their state after their time,” EPP MP Stefan Berger (CDU) told Die Welt.

Calls to sanction Austrian diplomat Karin Kneissl

The German MEPs have also called on the EU Council to "extend the list of people affected by EU sanctions to include European board members of large Russian companies and politicians who continue to receive Russian funds,” the draft issued on Wednesday read. They are also calling on the bloc to sanction Austrian diplomat Karin Kneissl, the ex-foreign minister who raked in controversy in 2018 after her wedding was attended by President Vladimir Putin. She was also named to Russian state oil giant Rosneft's board of directors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also gifted €50,000-worth sapphire earrings to Austria’s former far-right foreign minister. As the latter has cosy ties with the leader of the Russian Federation. Kneissl's personal website also states that the 56-year-old has recently written several opinion pieces for the Kremlin-backed RT news organization.

European Parliament members on Wednesday toughened calls to include the Austrian diplomat into the EU's list of sanctions. Both Schroder and Kneissl, however, refused to waive their post and the associated remuneration to the office. The German MPs from the Christian Democrats and Conservatives (EPP), the Social Democrats and Socialists (S&D), the Liberals and the Greens all agreed to include the German politician to the sanctions list after an intense debate on May 18.

Image: AP