EU Sanctions Ukrainian Businessman, Russian Partner For 'undermining' Kyiv's Sovereignty

In a major development, the European Union (EU) has imposed strict sanctions on Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Kurchenko and his Russian partner Yevgeny Prigozhin, under a document released by Brussels on Thursday. The pair has been placed on a list of individuals, organisations and agencies subject to restrictive measures over their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and benefitting from it, the document said. This comes as the battle over Kyiv’s sovereignty entered day 58 on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory on Mariupol.

Meanwhile, the 27 members European bloc asserted that Prigozhin was responsible for and has “actively implemented actions which have undermined and threatened the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. While it accused Kurchenko of aiding large Russian companies and State-owned holdings to “bypass EU restrictive measures by acting as their sub-contractor.” Amidst the ongoing war, the EU has imposed five packages of sanctions that bar multiple Russian entrepreneurs from doing any kind of business in Europe.

What is happening in Ukraine?

This comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 58th day on Friday. In the latest measure, Kremlin has barred 29 prominent Americans including Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg from entering Russian territory. The list includes prominent administrators, entrepreneurs as well as media personalities. The ban has been defined as a countermeasure against what Moscow calls the Biden administration’s “ever-expanding Anti-Russia sanctions”. A similar ban has been imposed on 61 Canadian citizens, all of whom have been accused of spearheading “Russophobic" sentiments and policies.

Meanwhile, desperate to present a victory back home, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed triumph in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday, despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at Azovstal Plant. "Mariupol has been liberated," defence minister Sergei Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Putin. However, a statement by Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, has left Russians fumed.

Appearing in an interview, Danilov opined on Ukraine hitting the US$4 billion Kerch bridge- the only joint between Crimea and mainland Russia. “Had we been able to do it, we would have already done it,” Danilov said on Thursday. “If there is a possibility, we will definitely do it.” Meanwhile, new Mass graves have been identified where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting. As the war continues for the eighth week, the west warned that Zelenksyy’s force would need more military supplies.

(Image: AP)