EU Says Russia's War In Ukraine Having 'dramatic Impact' On Ukrainians, Global Food Crisis

As Russia continues its offensive against Ukraine, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, underscored the crisis that arose after the "special military operation" was totally driven by Moscow and vowed to help Kyiv in holding Moscow responsible. He said the 27-nation bloc is working closely with Ukraine to combat Russia's false narratives and pledged his continuous support in providing military equipment to Ukraine. "We will also hold accountable those responsible for crimes and human rights abuses. And we are helping efforts to collect the evidence because impunity is not an option. We fully support the investigations by both the Ukrainian and international judicial authorities," Michel said at the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen on Ukraine and the World on Saturday.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin-sponsored war is having a dramatic impact on Ukrainian kids, Ukrainian women, men, families, and Ukrainian communities. Michel said that millions of Ukrainians have been displaced within Ukraine and millions have fled the war to the EU and added the EU is supporting them in the the best way it can. Recalling his earlier visit to port city Odesa, the European Council President said the Kremlin war also have a dramatic impact on global food security as millions of tons of grain were stuck in containers and ships because of the Russian blockade of the Black Sea. "This is dramatically endangering millions of lives across the world, especially in the global south," said Michel citing his recent visit to Africa.

'Russia's war solely reposnible for the food crisis in Africa':

According to Michel, the Africans know that the situation is extremely difficult for them and could be even more difficult in the future if the blockades were not open for grain transportation. "Russia's war is solely to blame for this crisis," he said. Michel further maintained that the EU has not imposed any sanctions on the agricultural sector in Russia, and welcomed the recent UN-brokered deal under which both countries agreed to free movement of grains and fertilisers. Notably, he was speaking about the same deal which was allegedly violated by Russian troops as it attacked Odesa Port nearly 24 hours after the finalisation of the agreement.

Subsequently, he bolstered the courage of the millions of Ukrainians who have been facing the unprecedented crisis and loss of their loved ones. Before signing off, he concluded his speech with an emotional note for Ukrainians-- "For you, the people of Ukraine. You are not alone. We stand shoulder to shoulder with you for as long as it takes because we will never accept a world ruled by brutal violence. Ukraine, I am confident, will rebuild. Ukraine needs the European Union. But our union also needs Ukraine. And Ukraine will emerge stronger, freer and more prosperous than ever before."

