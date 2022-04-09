Establishing further efforts to help Ukrainians combat the Russian invasion, the international community has shown solidarity with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces and appeared committed to standing by the war-ravaged nation "in this important fight". In the latest development, the European Parliament stepped up by inching closer to the ground reality of the eastern European nation by creating new resources on the internet.

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola took to Twitter to share that a new resource has been created in the form of an exclusive Twitter page to account how the European Union is supporting Ukraine. The handle is named Europarl_UA.

European Parliament creates new Twitter page for Ukraine

Taking to Twitter, Metsola shared, "Together we will succeed: welcome to the new page of the European Parliament on Twitter," in Ukrainian. "Here you will find the latest news on how the EU supports Ukraine in its struggle," the tweet added.

Разом ми досягнемо успіху: ласкаво просимо до нової сторінки Європарламенту в Twitter українською мовою! Тут ви дізнаєтеся останні новини про те, як ЄС підтримує Україну в її боротьбі - Голова Європарламенту Роберта Мецола pic.twitter.com/caQY5uFUZc — @Europarl_UA (@Europarl_UA) April 8, 2022

The description of the page stated, "Latest information from the European Parliament in Ukrainian. The page is maintained by the EP web department."

StandwithUkraine is a new resource created by the European Parliament in cooperation with Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. The website, in English and Ukrainian, publishes the latest news, videos and podcasts, legislation and resolutions, the new Twitter handle shared.

"Ми з Україною" #StandwithUkraine - новий ресурс, створений Європейським парламентом у співпраці із Верховною Радою України. Вебсайт, англійською та українською мовами, публікує останні новини, відео та подкасти, законодавчу базу та резолюції. Перевірте! https://t.co/lrMMFv0flW pic.twitter.com/eqkCY0yS38 — @Europarl_UA (@Europarl_UA) April 8, 2022

EU Chief commits to 'accelerate' Ukraine's membership bid during her visit to Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ceremonially handed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a questionnaire to answer as part of the lengthy European Union (EU) membership process.

During a visit to Kyiv, von der Leyen addressed the media and said, “Ukraine belongs to the European family. We have heard your requests loud and clear. And today, we are here to give you a first positive answer." She went on to say, “In this envelope, dear Volodymyr, there is an important step towards EU membership.”