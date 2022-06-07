EU's Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Russia's Missile Attack On Ukrainian Grain Depot

As the brutal Moscow-Kyiv war in Eastern Europe has entered its 104th day, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell has condemned the recent Russian missile attack on a massive Ukrainian grain depot in the southern port city of Mykolaiv over the weekend. Russia's missile attack, according to Borrell, defies Russian President Vladimir Putin's prior promise to give merchant vessels safe access to Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea.

Taking to Twitter, Borrell said, “Another Russian missile strike contributing to the global food crisis.” He claimed that the second-largest Ukrainian grain depot in Mykolaiv was destroyed by Russian soldiers. He added, “In light of such reports, the disinformation spread by Putin deflecting blame becomes ever more cynical.”

Another Russian missile strike contributing to the global food crisis. Russian forces have destroyed the second biggest grain terminal in #Ukraine, in #Mykolaiv.

In light of such reports, the disinformation spread by Putin deflecting blame becomes ever more cynical.#StoptheWar — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 6, 2022

In addition to this, earlier, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell had asserted that Moscow is "directly responsible" for "any shortages in international trade in grains," as per media reports. He accused Russia of attempting to blame any scarcity in global grain commerce on EU sanctions, which he described as "disinformation." Josep Borrell stated on his official Twitter account that Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented the shipment of tonnes of grain, such as corn and wheat.

Josep Borrell highlighted in a series of tweets that the EU's sanctions against Moscow are intended at limiting Moscow's ability to continue its military attack in Ukraine. He went on to say that the restrictions do not apply to agricultural products or their transit. He blamed Russia for blocking Ukrainian ports, causing quantities of grain, such as corn and wheat, to be detained in Ukraine, one of the world's major producers. Borrell reaffirmed the European Union's backing for Ukraine, adding that the EU will continue to work with other nations to address the war's impacts.

Wars of aggression cannot be permitted. EU sanctions target Russia’s capacity to continue with the war. They do not target wheat. Agriculture products and their transport are explicitly excluded. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/BHF9eSDVz8 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 5, 2022

EC President accused Russia of using food supply as a 'stealth missile against developing countries'

Apart from Borrell, on Monday, European Council President Charles Michel accused Putin's administration of using food supply as a "stealth missile against developing countries" and blamed Moscow for the approaching global food crisis, forcing Moscow's United Nations envoy to leave a Security Council meeting.

At the meeting, Michel directly addressed Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, claiming he observed millions of tonnes of grain and wheat trapped in containers and vessels at the Ukrainian port of Odessa a few weeks ago, ABC News reported. He added that due to "Russian warships in the Black Sea," as well as Moscow's strikes on transportation infrastructure and grain storage facilities, and its tanks, mortars, and mines have impeded Ukraine from planting and harvesting.

Michel explained, “This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilizing entire regions.” He asserted, “Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis. Russia alone.” Michel further accused Russian soldiers of taking grain from seized regions " shifting the blame of others,” calling this move "cowardly" and clear as well as simple propaganda.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)