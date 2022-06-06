Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: UNSC To Hold Open Briefing To Discuss Risks Of War On Women

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell has said that Russia is "directly responsible" for "any shortages in international trade in grains." He accused Russia of trying to blame the sanctions imposed by the EU for any shortage in international trade of grains and labelled it as "disinformation." Taking to his official Twitter handle, Josep Borrell stressed that Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has halted the export of tons of grain, like corn and wheat.

In a series of tweets, Josep Borrell emphasized that the EU's sanctions imposed against Russia are aimed to target Moscow's capacity to continue the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine. He further stated that the sanctions do not target agricultural products and their transportation. He accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian ports which has resulted in tons of grain, like corn and wheat being trapped in Ukraine, which is one of the main world producers. Borrell reiterated European Union's support for Ukraine and added that they will continue to make efforts with other countries to address the consequences of war.