Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: UNSC To Hold Open Briefing To Discuss Risks Of War On Women

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold an open briefing on the ravaging Russian war in Ukraine. The meeting will focus on the conflict-related risks to women and society as a whole.
The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell has said that Russia is "directly responsible" for "any shortages in international trade in grains." He accused Russia of trying to blame the sanctions imposed by the EU for any shortage in international trade of grains and labelled it as "disinformation." Taking to his official Twitter handle, Josep Borrell stressed that Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has halted the export of tons of grain, like corn and wheat.
In a series of tweets, Josep Borrell emphasized that the EU's sanctions imposed against Russia are aimed to target Moscow's capacity to continue the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine. He further stated that the sanctions do not target agricultural products and their transportation. He accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian ports which has resulted in tons of grain, like corn and wheat being trapped in Ukraine, which is one of the main world producers. Borrell reiterated European Union's support for Ukraine and added that they will continue to make efforts with other countries to address the consequences of war.
Wars of aggression cannot be permitted. EU sanctions target Russia’s capacity to continue with the war. They do not target wheat. Agriculture products and their transport are explicitly excluded. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/BHF9eSDVz8— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 5, 2022
A parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Korea (ROK) visited the Kyiv region, including Bucha and Irpin towns to assess the gravity of atrocities committed by Russians, said Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba in a telegram post. The South Korean team was headed by Lee Jun-seok, the leader of the ruling People Power Party.
Leader of the Belarusian opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Sunday said that when the war broke out, “many people in Belarus thought that Ukrainians needed help, so battalions were organized.” Speaking to state news publication Corriere della Sera, she informed about 1,500 Belarusians are fighting in Ukraine's legion of volunteers.
“There are now about 1,500 people (fighting). They are… in different cities, under the supervision of the Ukrainian army,” Tsikhanouskaya told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 6, 2022
⚡️Institute for the Study of War: Ukraine’s ability to attack Russian troops in Sievierodonetsk suggests Moscow’s declining combat power.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 6, 2022
The U.S. think tank said in an update on June 5 that Ukrainian counteroffensive pressure will likely continue to draw the attention of Russian forces to Luhansk Oblast, leaving Russian defensive efforts vulnerable in Kharkiv Oblast and along the southern front lines.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 6, 2022
Advisor of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) chief, Yan Gagin, alleged that retreating Ukrainian forces from Mariupol set tonnes of wheat and corn in storage facilities on fire on Sunday. "There is a large amount of grain on the territory of the Mariupol port, this is both corn and wheat. Judging by the smell and appearance, it is unsuitable for further use... And this is due to the fact that the enemy, retreating from the port, set fire to the granaries so that this grain would not go to the Donetsk People's Republic, so that it would be impossible to use it in any way," Gagin said, as quoted by Sputnik.
In a successful attempt to push back Russian troops, Ukraine on Monday claimed control of the "half of" Severodonetsk city- the largest in Donbass region, which has become the latest flashpoint between both sides. This comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited the embattled region, which Russia has claimed to be its "priority" in the war now. The Ukrainian president met with the defenders on the frontline, calling them "true heroes."
As the Russian forces continue to attack several Ukrainian cities including-- Donbas and Severodonetsk- the UK Ministry of Defence, in its daily intelligence report on Monday, claimed the aggressor had attacked rail infrastructures in Kyiv on June 5. As per the report, it was an attempt to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to frontline Ukrainian units.
Regarding Donbass, it said that heavy fighting continues in the contested town of Sieverodonetsk and Russian forces continue to push towards Sloviansk as part of their attempted encirclement of Ukrainian forces.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 6 June 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 6, 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday, that Europe was in a panic mode over the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to him, Turkey has successfully coped with illegal migration from Syria for more than eleven years, however, "we are observing panic in Europe over the Russian-Ukrainian crisis".
In a bid to support Ukraine's fight against Russian invasion, the United Kingdom has announced to deliver its first long-range missiles to the war-torn nation. This comes as Russia has attacked the outskirts of the national capital Kyiv for the first time since April, Britain is set to provide an undefined number of M270 launchers, which can shoot precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
⚡️The Independent: UK to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles after Russia strikes Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 6, 2022
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the U.K. will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers.
Amid the ongoing war, another Russian general was killed during fighting in the Donbass region, Russian state media reported. According to Russian state television, Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed in eastern Ukraine. However, the Russian Defence Ministry did not comment or confirm his death.
#Russian state-owned channel NTV confirms the death of General major Roman Kutuzov. pic.twitter.com/mwnFhAHDZ2— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 6, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin "can only be stopped at a battlefield," said former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said in an interview with the country's state broadcaster.
"Phone calls to a terrorist, a murderer and an aggressor must be seen as such – as phone calls to a terrorist. (...) I have said from the beginning that #Putin can only be stopped on the battlefield", #Lithuania's former president Dalia #Grybauskaite in an interview with LRT. pic.twitter.com/AqRpSfbCJ3— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 6, 2022
A school in Kharkiv on Sunday celebrated its 134th graduation ceremony in its dilapidated buildings. The students enjoyed some moments of joy amid the grilling tension of war. 10 graduating kids, dressed in black and white co-ords, tapped their feet on a waltz.
A graduation party was celebrated in destroyed 134th school in #Kharkiv.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 6, 2022
10 graduates danced a waltz on the ruins of their school. #Russian special forces stormed the school building on February 27. pic.twitter.com/wSOTce5wKa
Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday claimed to have eliminated the "famous" pro-Russian commander Buryat Vladimir Andanov near Kharkiv. He was allegedly fighting in Donbass since 2014.
The famous Buryat Vladimir Andanov (Vakhu) was liquidated near #Kharkiv. He had been fighting in the #Donbas since 2014. In particular, he became famous for this video from #Horlivka in which #Russian mercenaries name their cities of origin. pic.twitter.com/rrEleAatwQ— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 6, 2022
Ukraine’s General Staff accused Russian forces Sunday of using phosphorus munitions in the Kharkiv region, and said Moscow continues to carry out missile and airstrikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including in Kyiv. In his morning briefing, spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun, claimed that the Russian troops used phosphorus munitions in the area of the Cherkaski Tyshky village in the Kharkiv region. The claim couldn't be independently verified. The update also confirmed strikes on Kyiv, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear from the statement which infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were hit.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its Sunday war briefing informed that despite Russian renewing its assault on important regions of Ukraine, the defenders have continued to make small but "successful" counterattacks on Russian positions.
#Ukrainian forces continued to conduct limited and localized but successful counterattacks against #Russian positions throughout Ukraine on June 5, including retaking large areas of #Severodonetsk.— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) June 5, 2022
Read the report from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats: https://t.co/SOAVSJmj4a pic.twitter.com/KwyHZNF6k9
The UK Ministry of defence (MoD) on Sunday shared a fresh map outlining the renewed hostilities in Ukrainian territories.
Ukrainian state-owned nuclear energy producer Energoatom on Monday released footage of a Russian missile that "flew critically low" above the NPP.
"Energoatom" published video of a #Russian missile flying over the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant at 5:30 this morning. It is reported that this is probably one of the missiles that hit #Kyiv today in the morning.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2022
📰National nuclear energy generating company "Energoatom" pic.twitter.com/cubJMkmlFQ
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday reiterated his claims that Moscow was not responsible for the imminent global food and energy crisis. In an interview with state TV channel Rossiya-1, the Kremlin head blamed the US for "injecting large sums of money", thus, leading to unprecedented domestic inflation. He also held the European countries responsible for the "short-sighted" economic and financial policies that created a dent in the food and energy market.
Nearly two days after the European Union (EU) imposed a ban on the Russian oil, Serbian multinational oil and gas company, Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), said that it could not receive crude oil through the Jadranski naftovod (JANAF) pipeline. While answering a query, the Ministry of Mining and Energy said Serbia is not the only European country that has been affected by the new package of EU sanctions, but several countries are facing similar challenges. However, the ministry said that it is making every effort to ensure a secure supply.
"The new package of sanctions prohibits the supply of Russian crude oil via any port, by sea, and NIS is supplied with crude oil that is delivered by tankers to the port of Omisalj (in Croatia). This means that there is no possibility to deliver more Russian crude oil to the Pancevo Refinery," Rs.n1info quoted the ministry as saying.
"NIS could import all other types of crude oil except Russian, as it had already imported oil from Iraq and some other countries in the previous period," it added.
The Ukrainian military, in its daily war update on Sunday, reported heavy shelling by the Russian forces in several regions including Donetsk, and Sviatohirsk. According to the armed forces General Staff, the aggressor was now targetting the northern regions of the country but stated it did not lose any of its territories. Instead, the Ukrainian military claimed that the enemy suffered a major loss in the Sloviansk region, with 100 soldiers killed since Saturday. While, in the Slobozhansky region, it said the Russian forces continue to fire on units of the Defense Forces with artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortars and tanks.
As Russia renews its attack on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, on Sunday governor of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandr Starukh, informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that at least 60% of Zaporizhzhia was occupied by Russian troops.
According to Starukh, Russian forces have destroyed 2,701 infrastructure sites in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and almost 700 of them have already been restored. Also, 77 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast remain cut off from electricity due to the fighting.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 5, 2022
Ukraine Joint Forces Operation on Sunday claimed that it has repelled at least 56 Russian attacks in the last week.
⚡️ Joint Forces Operation: Ukraine repels 56 Russian attacks in Donbas during last week.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 5, 2022
According to Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation on June 5 alone Ukrainian troops repelled 7 Russian attacks in Donbas, while Russian troops shelled 20 settlements killing 7 civilians.
As the Ukrainian ports have been blocked for three months in a row, an Italian minister believes a "bread war" has already begun in African nations. The Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, said that the situation in several vulnerable countries, especially African nations, which are already facing the worst ever food crisis, has plunged into a further "food emergency".
"The global bread war is already going on and we must stop it. We risk political instability in Africa. For the proliferation of terrorist organizations, for coups: this can lead to the grain crisis that we are experiencing," The Business Tribune quoted Di Maio as saying.
Hungary's parliament Speaker Laszlo Kever criticised the Ukrainian President's way of asking for help from his allies amid the ongoing war with Russia. Kever said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's way of harshly asking for help from his partners shows he has "mental problems". "Statements by the president of Ukraine are sometimes strange. Usually, those who need help ask for it politely persistently, but ask, not demand or threaten. One usually threatens enemies, not those they want to have as friends. There is a personal mental problem here," Kever told Hungarian newspaper 444.hu.
On Sunday, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, informed through a Telegram message that people in the Russia-occupied territories of Mariupol are facing a severe water crisis. He added that people are signing up for collection and waiting up to two days to receive a batch.
Andriushchenko said in order to receive food, Mariupol residents are forced to patrol the city and work with the Russian forces.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 5, 2022
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov called off his visit to Serbia after countries surrounding Serbia closed their airspace to his aircraft, Interfax news agency reported. As per the report, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro had closed their airspace to the plane that would have carried Moscow’s top diplomat to Belgrade on Monday.
In a massive development, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on Sunday carried out joint military exercises with Finland and Sweden on the Baltic sea. The drills comprised of more than 7,000 sailors, airmen and marines from 16 nations, including two aspiring to join the military alliance, Finland and Sweden. It also had 45 vessels and 75 aircraft, the top US military official said in Sweden the host of the BALTOPS 22 exercise that it was "particularly important" for NATO to show support to the governments in Helsinki and Stockholm.
#BALTOPS22 is kicking off.— NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum - JFCBS (@NATOJFCBS) June 4, 2022
BALTOPS 22 provides a unique training opportunity that strengthens combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea region.#StrongerTogehter#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/dE5LTbj1TV
Russia imposed sanctions against Gazprom Germania - a subsidiary of Russian Gazprom- in May. The company ever since has been put under trustee management. Now, Berlin estimates that Germany requires an extra 10m cubic meters per day to secure an adequate replacement of Russian gas, which would currently cost about €3.5bn a year, Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited defending forces on the Luhansk and Donetsk frontlines. Speaking during his night address, the embattled president informed, " We were in Lysychansk and we were in Soledar." He also visited Zaporizhzhia earlier in the day. "I am proud of everyone I met, shook hands with, communicated with and supported. Something was brought for the military, but I will not detail it," he said. "And I brought something from them -- to you. It is important: confidence and strength," Zelenskyy said.