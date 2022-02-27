Less than two months after his retirement from professional tennis, Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky has joined his nation’s military forces to fight the Russian invasion. At the age of 36, the tennis player bid adieu to the game after his first-round loss to USA’s Jeffrey John Wolf in the race to qualify for the Australian Open.

The veteran was enjoying his holiday when he got the news of Ukraine being attacked by Russia. Stakhovsky said that although he doesn’t have experience of working with military units, he has the skills up his sleeves to serve his nation. Stakhovsky mentioned that he once helped his child and wife Anfisa Bulgakova reach in Hungary safely. The Kyiv-born retired tennis star also urged the people of Ukraine to hold their ground and fight together in solidarity.

“Of course, I would fight, it’s the only reason I’m trying to get back. I signed up for the reserves last week. I don’t have military experience but I do have experience with a gun privately,” Stakhovsky was quoted as saying to Sky News.

“My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently — they sleep in the basement," he added.

Back in 2013, Stakhovsky defeated the legendary Roger Federer in the Wimbledon. In the second-round match that lasted four sets, Federer, the defending champion and eight-time winner, lost the game 7-6, 6-7, 57, 6-7.

Stakhovsky also ended Federer’s run of 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals. Back then, Stakhovsky was 27-year-old and was ranked No.116. He started his career back in 2003 and his highest singles ranking was 31. He once reached No.33 in the rankings in doubles.

Russia Ukraine war: Dayana Yastremska recalls two tough nights underground

In the meantime, during the tumultuous times in Ukraine, 21-year-old tennis player Dayana Yastremska stated that she and her family had to spend two nights, taking shelter underground in Odessa.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country," Yastremska wrote on Instagram.

Image: AP