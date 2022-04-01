As Russia's offensive continues, former Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman joined Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the Debate at 9 on Friday. During the exclusive conversation, Grosyman labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'killing of innocent people, bombarding of peaceful places' as 'genocide', and sought India's help to stop it.

"I would like to appeal to India as the biggest democracy in the world to help stop Putin," the former Ukrainian PM said, clearing that the aim and interest of the country is not to attack but to save its own land. He also took a moment to underline why stopping the war was necessary not just for Ukraine but the whole world. "We also need to understand that Russia today is the creator of various crises. It has created a security crisis. It has created an energy crisis throughout the world. It has also created a food crisis right now."

'Humanity needed peace'

During the exclusive conversation, Grosyman highlighted how humanity needed peace in the present situation, and listed three ways to achieve it. The former Ukraine Prime Minister said peace can only be achieved by:-

1. Closing the sky above Ukraine

2. To warn China it cannot support Putin

3. To do everything to remove Putin from power because he's a war criminal

Grosyman also talked about the world being divided into two - the right and the wrong - and urged India to take the side of the right. Seeing through Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to foreign nations, including India, he said, "He is a war criminal too, and should be treated that way."

'Can't confirm or deny air strike'

"Russian diplomacy is based on lies, and we hope India realizes that," he further said. The statement of Groysman comes as the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues even on the 36th day. In what could be the first counter-attack by Ukraine on Russian soil, the Governor of Belgorod claimed that Kyiv had struck an oil depot in the Russian border region. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships into Russian territory on early Friday morning and striking an oil depot.