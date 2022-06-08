Exhausted Russian Soldiers In Ukraine Complain Of Long Deployment As War Drags On

Russian soldiers, fighting for President Vladimir Putin’s “special” military operation in Ukraine, are approaching exhaustion as the war moves past the grim 100-day mark. Russia’s military aggression in eastern Ukraine has brought some desperately-needed success for Moscow especially after being dissatisfied with its advances in Kyiv. Putin’s forces have also gradually moved towards fierce fighting in Donbas.

However, all these gains have come at a high price for the Russian troops in Ukraine. Evidence has also emerged that shows significantly high level of casualties amid increased fatigue. Ever since the war started in late February, some fightings in the Russian army have gone public with their appeals to the Kremlin leader to probe into battlefield conditions and if their deployment to the front lines is even legal.

The Guardian cited two videos, which emerged on social media, showing fighters from Russia-controlled east Ukraine complaining about the poor conditions and long terms of duty on the front lines leading to exhaustion.

The Russian fighters from the 113th regiment in Donetsk said in one video, “Our personnel have faced hunger and cold…For a significant period, we were without any material, medical or food support.”

“Given our continuous presence and the fact that amongst our personnel there are people with chronic medical issues, people with mental issues, many questions arise that are ignored by the higher-ups at headquarters,” the fighters added.

Мобилизация по донецки, челобитная "царю", избранное pic.twitter.com/bCsP6HT19n — IgorGirkin (@GirkinGirkin) June 2, 2022

‘My whole unit wants a break’, said an exhausted Russian fighter

Additionally, in an interview, a Russian soldier who had fought in Kyiv, Kharkiv and was now in eastern Ukraine, expressed exhaustion. The fighter said that he even contacted a lawyer and complained about not being able to see his wife for several months. Andrei, who serves with the 37th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade headquartered in Buryatia in Siberia, told the Guardian that he had been fighting in Ukraine “since the start of the war, it has been over three months now”.

“It is exhausting, my whole unit wants a break, but our leadership said they can’t replace us right now,” Andrei added, as per the report.

The Russian fighters’ remarks come in line with the reports stating difficulties faced by Moscow in rotating out its exhausted troops. As per The Guardian, the enlistment efforts have been hampered as Russia has not openly declared war in Ukraine and has continued to emphasise the “special military operation”.

Image: AP