Explained: Is Russia-Ukraine War Behind Violent Protests Rocking Peru?

Peru has been facing violent protests over rising fuel and food prices for the last few weeks. Though the protests turned violent in recent weeks, it had started after the Russian President announced a full-fledged war against Ukraine. Citing the Peruvian authorities, CNN reported the killing of at least six people till Wednesday, April 6. Since the protest turned violent, the major roads that connect the prominent cities of the country remained blocked by protesters.

In order to control the protest, President Pedro Castillo declared a state of emergency and placed the country's capital under a curfew. But soon, Castillo realised that he actually created a blunder as the protests turned even more violent. On Tuesday, April 5, he took a u-turn over his decision and lifted the curfew within 24 hours.

It should be mentioned here that political turmoil due to soaring fuel prices is not new for Peru. Rising fuel prices and inflation resulted in the removal of five Presidents in the last five years. Among the five, two of the presidents were impeached and removed from office due to protests. Since taking power in July last year, the incumbent President has faced two impeachments. However, he was able to secure his seat. He won the presidency on the thinnest of margins and faced a Congress in the hands of the opposition, limiting his political capital and capacity to operate, reported CNN. However, this time, the protest is a direct consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Why is Peru struggling to face the consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war?

Ever since Russia announced a war against Ukraine, it has been facing back-to-back sanctions from several countries. Moreover, the decision to isolate Putin from the world's oil markets has sent the price of oil soaring. Though several countries are now facing the brunt of the sanctions, the impact on Peru is the most severe as it is totally dependent on Russian oil.

Besides, the soaring oil prices, the COVID-19 pandemic has already crippled the economy. And, the recent change in the world scenario has further deteriorated the situation in Peru. According to Peru's Institute of Statistics, the country's inflation in March was the highest in 26 years.

What's next for Peru?

It remains tough to speculate on the situation for the next few days as the incumbent President continues to try his best to control the violance. According to CNN, President Castillo had already made some concessions to protesters by cutting fuel taxes and increasing the minimum wage to 1,025 soles. However, this too failed to convince the protestors.

Now, he is left with no option as the country knew it has no control over the international fuel prices. "It is up to the executive at this time to rescind the measure limiting mobility,” Castillo said while he met with lawmakers to discuss the political crisis on Wednesday.

(Image: AP)