Peru President Declares Emergency Amid Protests Over Surging Fuel Prices, Inflation

Peru President Pedro Castillo has announced that the ministers have decreed a state of emergency. According to Pedro Castillo, constitutional rights related to personal freedom and security have been suspended. He warned people against leaving their homes in Lima and Callao provinces. The decision of Peru authorities comes after Peruvian transport workers blocked major highways on Monday, April 4, to protest against rising fuel prices and inflation.

The office of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tweeted, "The Council of Ministers decreed the State of Emergency, suspending constitutional rights related to personal freedom and security, the inviolability of the home, freedom of assembly and transit in the province of Lima and Callao." According to Pedro Castillo, people will not be allowed to leave home in Lima and Callao on Tuesday, April 5, from 2 am to 11:59 pm. The decision has been taken to protect the fundamental rights of citizens. He further revealed that essential services would continue to operate. In his statement released on the microblogging site, Peru's President stated that they must continue to work together to make all the dreams of people turn into reality. Furthermore, Castillo added that they must make efforts to promote growth and development and stressed that they should be "fair and equitable" for the benefit of everyone.

Presidente @PedroCastilloTe: "El Consejo de Ministros decretó el Estado de Emergencia, suspendiendo derechos constitucionales relativos a la libertad y seguridad personales, la inviolabilidad del domicilio, la libertad de reunión y de tránsito en la provincia de Lima y Callao". pic.twitter.com/xBCFtgdV83 — Presidencia del Perú 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) April 5, 2022

Protests over rising fuel prices and inflation

On April 4, Peruvian transport workers blocked several major highways to protest against rising fuel prices and inflation, according to AP. Reportedly, protests were held even after the government eased the gasoline tax to control the rising international prices. The government announced two hours of tolerance as the country's people could not reach their workplaces. Furthermore, classes in schools were suspended on Monday and Tuesday in areas near Lima. On April 3, the Peruvian government suspended a tax on some types of gasoline and diesel due to the international price rise. The decision taken by the government regarding the suspension of tax on gasoline and diesel will remain in effect until June end.

Inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@presidenciaperu