Facebook, Other Media Websites Partially Inaccessible In Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

In a move to crack down on critical voices, as fighting escalates in Ukraine, social networking site Facebook (Meta) and multiple media websites were partially inaccessible in Russia on Friday, international reports said. Citizens in Moscow were not able to access Facebook, as well as the sites of media outlets Meduza, Deutsche Welle, RFE-RL and the BBC's Russian-language service. The monitoring NGO GlobalCheck also said the sites were partially down.

Russian and English-language online newspaper, independent outlet Meduza, on its Telegram account informed that its site was no longer available to "some of its users" in Russia, but added that it had not received notification from the authorities about a block. Since the Ukraine invasion began, Russia has stepped up pressure against independent media with the closure of its top independent radio station and a leading independent TV station has suspended its operations as authorities moved forcefully to stifle criticism of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tech giants step up action against Russia

With Russia taking actions against the tech giants such as Facebook, the application had earlier prohibited Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on the platform. On Instagram also, the company has rolled out a privacy and account security alert in Ukraine with specific steps on how to protect your account. In a statement, the Russian regulator had also said that Roskomnadzor had sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms to remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their introduction

In response to Meta’s abrupt ban, Russia’s tech and communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement separately that Meta was curtailing “the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.” Russia lambasted Meta CEO for overall 23 cases of “censorship” since October 2020.

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin accuses Ukraine of using civilians as human shield

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the Ukrainian administration of using civilians as human shields and placing their mortars, tanks and cannons in residential areas. He also alleged that Indian students were taken, hostage. Furthering his attack on neighbouring Kyiv, Putin also said that Moscow will allow foreigners to move to safer locations.

Russia's war against Ukraine transcended to the eighth day. Moscow has been facing the wrath of its invasion with multiple sanctions and boycotts from global powers. Many nations have also shut their airspace for Russian aircraft. Apart from this, several multinational firms have snubbed Russia from forthcoming events and associations.