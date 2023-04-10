FBI Releases Video To Recruit Russian Spies To Gather Intel On War, Sparks Backlash

United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on April 9 resorted to scaling up the Russian recruitment for the intelligence gathering as it appealed to Russian-origin nationals to collaborate with the American agencies. The move sparked backlash and controversy among Russian experts. In the visuals shared by the American intelligence firms, a man is heard speaking in the Russian language. He says that the FBI can change their future if they cooperate with US intelligence in providing the information that they are seeking. It went on to add that the FBI is looking for Russians who can work for the agency as spies, and ex-pats as well as with information on countering the Kremlin.

“Do you want to change your future?” Alan Kohler from the FBI’s counterintelligence division is heard asking the Russians as she speaks directly into the camera. “The FBI values you. The FBI can help you, but only you have the power to take the first step," she adds.

FBI launched its social media campaign to recruit Russians in February. It has since been encouraging Russian nationals to join Americans in providing intelligence on Kremlin and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with Fox News, the ex-CIA Moscow station chief Dan Hoffman said that the FBI's message in the video was “sharp” and “smart,” and that it could “help the FBI and the country prevail against that Russian aggression.”

Russia bans CIA, FBI

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor previously banned the US-based government websites, Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] and CIA accusing the American intelligence agencies of being involved in spreading "fake news" about the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. According to Roskomnadzor, the two US-based agencies rampantly published inaccurate material and information discrediting the Russian armed forces.

As Russia's President, Vladimir Putin ordered the "special military operation" in Kyiv, Kremlin made it a criminal offence to discredit its armed forces under newly reformed article 280.3. Publishing information demeaning the Russian forces could lead to imprisonment for up to 5 years or 30,000 rubles ($450) penalty. The legislation also banned the disinformation related to the war, by the state laws adopted by Russian Duma on March 4. The laws were approved by the majority in Duma just eight days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention on Ukrainian soil. It states that it will be illegal to spread what Moscow deems as “false information” about the Russian military, including protesting the war or supporting Western sanctions against Russia. In some cases, propelling an anti-war narrative could lead to a maximum prison time of 15 years.