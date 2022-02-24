Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Finland & Denmark Condemn Russia's Military Action Against Ukraine, Extend Support To Kyiv

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin took to her official Twitter handle to "strongly condemn" the Russian military action against Ukraine.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Russia Ukraine War

Image: AP


After Russia ordered a military operation in Ukraine, Denmark and Finland have condemned Moscow's action against Kyiv. Denmark's Prime Minister's Office took to its official Twitter handle to issue a statement of PM Mette Frederiksen regarding Russia's actions against Ukraine. Similarly, Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin took to her official Twitter account to condemn Russia's military action against Ukraine. 

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the statement called Russia's actions "completely unacceptable." Frederiksen further said that military action against "free and sovereign nation has no place in Europe." She called for the international community to stay united and warned that such actions will be met with consequences. She added, "My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine." Earlier on February 22, Frederiksen called Russia's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as independent a "blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law." In the statement, Frederiksen condemned Russia's move and insisted that Denmark stands "side by side with Ukraine."

Finland 'strongly condemns' Russia's actions against Ukraine 

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin took to her official Twitter handle to "strongly condemn" Russia's military action against Ukraine. She called the attack "a grave break of international law" and added that the attack will cause a threat to the life of numerous people. Marin affirmed "solid support" to Ukraine and insisted that they were looking for ways to enhance the support of Finland to Kyiv. After Russia recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent in Eastern Ukraine, the Finland Prime Minister condemned Moscow's "unilateral acts" that violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Furthermore, Finland PM underscored that the action of Russia is a "breach of international law and Minsk agreements."

READ | Ukraine sends message to Ukrainians around globe: 'Will defend & win against Russia'

Russia announces military action

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the Donbass region and asked the Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms. In his address, Putin said that the decision of military action has been taken to demilitarize Ukraine and protect people who have been suffering genocide by the Kyiv regime for 8 years. Putin added, "For this we will aim for demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine," according to ANI. After the announcement of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine" and vowed Kyiv will "defend itself and win." He called on the international community to stop Russia and insisted that the "time to act is now." 

READ | MEA issues advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine, expands control room to function 24x7

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP

READ | Air raid sirens heard in Kyiv & Lviv as Russia begins offensive against Ukraine | WATCH
READ | As Russia wages war against Ukraine, Zelensky imposes martial law; Key developments so far
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Denmark
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND