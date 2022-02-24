After Russia ordered a military operation in Ukraine, Denmark and Finland have condemned Moscow's action against Kyiv. Denmark's Prime Minister's Office took to its official Twitter handle to issue a statement of PM Mette Frederiksen regarding Russia's actions against Ukraine. Similarly, Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin took to her official Twitter account to condemn Russia's military action against Ukraine.

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the statement called Russia's actions "completely unacceptable." Frederiksen further said that military action against "free and sovereign nation has no place in Europe." She called for the international community to stay united and warned that such actions will be met with consequences. She added, "My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine." Earlier on February 22, Frederiksen called Russia's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as independent a "blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law." In the statement, Frederiksen condemned Russia's move and insisted that Denmark stands "side by side with Ukraine."

PM Frederiksen: “A military attack on a free and sovereign nation has no place in Europe in our time. Russia's actions are completely unacceptable. We will stand united, there will be consequences. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.” — Statsministeriet (@Statsmin) February 24, 2022

PM Frederiksen: Russia’s decision to recognize the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as independent is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law. Denmark condemns the decision, which will not go unanswered. We stand side by side with Ukraine #dkpol — Statsministeriet (@Statsmin) February 21, 2022

Finland 'strongly condemns' Russia's actions against Ukraine

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin took to her official Twitter handle to "strongly condemn" Russia's military action against Ukraine. She called the attack "a grave break of international law" and added that the attack will cause a threat to the life of numerous people. Marin affirmed "solid support" to Ukraine and insisted that they were looking for ways to enhance the support of Finland to Kyiv. After Russia recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent in Eastern Ukraine, the Finland Prime Minister condemned Moscow's "unilateral acts" that violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Furthermore, Finland PM underscored that the action of Russia is a "breach of international law and Minsk agreements."

I strongly condemn the military action Russia has taken in Ukraine. The attack is a grave breach of international law and threatens the life of numerous civilians. Finland expresses its solid support to Ukraine and Ukrainians and we are looking for ways to increase this support. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) February 24, 2022

Finland condemns Russia's unilateral acts that violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The recognition of the separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine is a breach of International law and the Minsk agreements. Finland responds to Russia's acts as part of the EU. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) February 21, 2022

Russia announces military action

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the Donbass region and asked the Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms. In his address, Putin said that the decision of military action has been taken to demilitarize Ukraine and protect people who have been suffering genocide by the Kyiv regime for 8 years. Putin added, "For this we will aim for demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine," according to ANI. After the announcement of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine" and vowed Kyiv will "defend itself and win." He called on the international community to stop Russia and insisted that the "time to act is now."

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP