Finland Expects 'some Kind Of Reaction' From Russia After Joining NATO, Says Minister

Authorities in Finland are expecting “some kind of reaction” from Russia after Helsinki joins the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Property Management Tytti Tuppurainen said, according to Ren TV. As per the report, Tuppurainen said that Finland expects a shift in ties with Russia after the European nation joins the US-led defence alliance.

"We do not expect a military attack, but we expect some kind of reaction. We are ready for all situations since the Second World War. We, of course, hope that this will not be necessary, because to behave decently and in the interests of Russia," she stated.

The Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Property Management even revealed the plans of the country’s authorities to quickly apply for NATO membership with the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö announcing his position publicly on May 12. Tuppurainen said, “At the moment it seems very likely that the outcome (of this process) will be favourable to joining NATO, and we will apply quickly”.

Finland and Sweden have already received warnings from Russia as both the nations moved ahead with their plans of joining NATO. A representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova had said that Sweden and Finland would turn into objects of confrontation when joining the Alliance.

Finland to submit application for NATO membership in coming weeks

Despite Moscow’s remarks, Erkki Tuomioja, deputy chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Finnish parliament even said last week that Finland will submit an application for NATO membership 'in the coming weeks'. A group of Finnish lawmakers held consultations with Swedish officials in Stockholm to discuss the country’s prospects of joining NATO as Russia continued to level threats against Sweden and Helsinki.

"I see that Finland has a strong majority [supporting NATO membership] both in the society and in the parliament, and this means that Finland will send its membership bid to NATO in the coming weeks, this spring," Tuomioja was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat.

As per the newspaper report, the Finnish parliamentary committee for foreign affairs, led by its chief Jussi Halla-aho even paid a visit to the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Thursday. The Committee members met with several Swedish politicians, including Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist and Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

