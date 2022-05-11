Finland: Parliament's Defence Committee Favours Joining NATO, Calls It A 'best Option'

Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the Finnish Parliament's Defence Committee has said that joining NATO would be the best option for the country's national security, YLE reported. The recommendation from Parliament's Defence Committee came on Tuesday, 10 May, ahead of Finland’s final decision on whether to join the military alliance or not. Finland MP Petteri Orpo, the committee's chairperson, highlighted that Finland has good defence capabilities. However, Orpo insisted that they were not adequate after a change in the security situation after Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

As per the news report, a total of 10 parliamentary committees are expected to share their views about Finland's possible inclusion in NATO with the Foreign Affairs Committee. The Foreign Affairs Committee will then make a report. The Finland Parliament's Defence Committee in the statement hailed the performance of the Finnish Defence Forces (FDF). However, it stressed that Finland remains a small country which will be unable to provide an appropriate response to possible threats.

Joining NATO would increase Finland's defence capabilities: Defence Committee

The Finland Parliament's Defence Committee noted that joining NATO would increase the likelihood of being attacked by Russia. However, the Defence Committee said that joining NATO would increase Finland's defence capabilities in case of crisis and strengthen the security of the supply of military equipment, as per the YLE report. It is pertinent to note here that the discussion over Finland joining NATO started after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Notably, Finland is currently a partner to NATO, however, it is not a full-fledged member which is covered under Article 5. According to Article 5, an attack against one country is considered an attack against all.

According to AP, Finland will announce its decision on whether it will join NATO or not this week. The Finnish Social Democrats led by Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin along with other parties are likely in favour of a NATO application. Earlier on 28 April, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO would "welcome" Finland and Sweden "with open arms" if they decide to join the 30-member military alliance. He made the remarks in his address at the NATO Youth Summit. Stoltenberg underscored the importance of allies' strong support for Ukraine as it continues to fight the Russian offensive.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP