Finland To Close Borders To Russian Tourists Amid Record Crossings Since Mobilisation Call

The Foreign Ministry of Finland has announced that it will restrict the entry of Russian nationals to the country. A statement on the website of Finland’s Foreign Ministry stated that the entry restrictions will come into force on 30 September 2022 at 00.00 (12:00 AM), and will remain in force until further notice.

Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s Foreign Minister announced on Thursday that the country will suspend issuing tourist visas to Russian nationals. The development comes as Russia announced a partial military mobilization last week that calls for 3,00,000 additional troops to join the war against Ukraine.

“The Finnish government issued a resolution to significantly restrict the entry of Russian tourists into Finland. The entry restrictions will enter into force on 30 September 2022, at midnight, and they will remain in force until further notice," Haavisto was quoted as saying by Yle News.

Finland considers travel of Russians to the country a ‘threat’

The statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland states that Russia’s mobilization of its reserve military troops and the rapidly increasing volume of Russian tourists arriving in Finland are endangering Finland’s international position and international relations.

Furthermore, Pekka Haavisto reiterated the reasons behind the decision. “The aim of the resolution is to halt Russian tourism into Finland and transit through Finland into other Schengen countries. In the resolution the government notes that the entry of Russian citizens for tourism purposes into Finland endangers Finland's international relations,” Haavisto said as per reported Yle News.

Moreover, the statement clarified the aim of the resolution to stop tourism and related transit from Russia altogether. “It will drastically limit the capacity to receive visa applications in Russia.” However, the resolution will not prevent travelling when it is deemed necessary for national interests, for humanitarian reasons, or for meeting Finland’s international obligations.

Haavisto claimed during his address to the press that factors that helped to expedite the government's decision to tighten restrictions on the entry of tourists from Russia included the ‘sham’ referendums in Russia-held territories of Ukraine and the damage caused to the Nord Stream gas pipelines this week. According to Yle News, Haavisto stated further that Russian citizens can still enter Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, for family visits, as well as for work and studies.