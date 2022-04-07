Finland To Increase Military Spending By Over $2.2 Bn; Russia-Ukraine War A Major Factor

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Finland on Tuesday announced that it will raise its military expenditure by over 2 billion euros (or $2.2 billion) within the next four years, further claiming that Russian aggression against Ukraine has acted as a propel to take this decision.

According to BBC, the increased funds will be used to pay hundreds of additional professional troops, improve border security, as well as purchase weaponry like missiles and ammunition.

Since Finland has a 1,340-kilometer land border with Russia, the war against Ukraine has fueled calls for Finland to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance.

As per BBC, Prime Minister Sanna Marin stated over the weekend that the conflict has forced Finns to “seriously mull over our own stance and approach to military alignment" and make a decision cautiously but quickly during the time of spring.

Furthermore, irrespective of the NATO membership discussion, Finland's Chief of Defence Timo Kivinen believes Russia's attack has highlighted the country's need for quick operational preparedness, and said that military expenditure will begin immediately. Apart from this, Finland currently participates in NATO drills, however, a recent YLE survey found that 62% of Finns want full membership.

Russia had threatened military action against Finland

Shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, Russia had threatened military action against Finland and Sweden. According to Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Finland and Sweden joining NATO might have political and military ramifications. It is worth noting that among the eight Baltic and Nordic states, Sweden, as well as Finland, are the two non-NATO members, and Moscow's invasion of Kyiv has compelled both of them to join the alliance.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that Russia is now focusing its attack on eastern Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he has not seen any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal of controlling the entire war-torn nation has altered. Further, Stoltenberg cautioned before a meeting of NATO members' foreign ministers in Brussels that the battle in Ukraine might last for years.

According to CNN, NATO Secretary-General said, “We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order, so we need to be prepared for the long haul.”

He even added, “We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years.”

(Image: AP)