Amid escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border, Tatiana Kukhareva, Deputy Head of Sputnik News, spoke to Republic TV and presented the Russian perspective after President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions-- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

Kukhareva said that Ukrainian forces have shelled these separatist regions on multiple occasions and they also destroyed the Russian border points on Monday morning (February 21). She accused Western media of neglecting the shelling carried out by the Ukrainian forces.

"We've seen multiple occasions of shelling. Even before the recognition of the two republics by President Putin, in the morning there was a Russian border point that was destroyed by shelling from the Ukrainian side. We've seen multiple shellings that started roughly on Friday. The shellings that targeted even civilian populations, civilian houses, car bombs...local authorities reported multiple occasions of suicide bombers. Targeted attacks, yesterday, in Lugansk, on local authorities, on the head of the region...All of those occasions, unfortunately, have been completely neglected by Western Media," Kukhareva said.

When asked about recognition of the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions by President Putin amid news of de-escalation, the senior Russian journalist said that troops were returning to their permanent bases after completing the regular military drills.

"Those were planned military drills and troops went back to their posts after the completion of those exercises. You are calling breakaway regions as new republics now, but they held a referendum over the secession back in 2014, so it's been eight years of them proclaiming their independence from Kyiv," Kukhareva said.

'Deployment of US & NATO troops along Russian border a serious concern'

Speaking about the presence of the US and NATO forces near the Russian border, the Deputy Head of Sputnik News said that it's definitely a serious concern and Russia is not taking it anymore.

"Everybody has been talking about an invasion, an actual invasion, for the past weeks, but this is not about an invasion. This is about American troops being some 8,000 km away from their own border at the Russian border. This is a military flexing of muscles in Russian backyard that would obviously be uncomfortable," Kukhareva remarked.

"The decision (to recognise DPR and LPR) that was taken yesterday is a very clear message that Russia is not taking this anymore. A message that should, ideally, bring the US to understanding that it is not a unipolar world anymore. You know, they can't just do what they please and dictate their terms to everybody around. Russia is a big country, a strong country and it deserves to be treated with respect," she added.

(Image: Republic)