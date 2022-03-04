'Foreign Mercenaries Won't Be Treated As Prisoners Of War,' Warns Russian Defence Ministry

A day after the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible war crimes by Moscow, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, on Thursday, warned mercenaries who have been fighting in support of Ukraine, will not be able to enjoy the rights under 'prisoners of war'. According to news agency TASS, Konashenkov accused that the West has been constantly sending its forces in order to support Ukrainian forces.

Irrespective of Konashenkov's claim, US President Joe Biden, on multiple occasions, said that the American forces will not assist Ukrainian forces in its fight against Russia. However, Biden said he would send its forces to protect NATO allies.

"None of the mercenaries the West is sending to Ukraine to fight for the nationalist regime will enjoy the right of combatants under international humanitarian law," TASS quoted Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

Konashenkov also said that the Western countries are assisting Ukraine by sending weapons and other ammunition. According to him, some foreign mercenaries were also involved in attacking the Russian military and supplying convoys. "In the videos being spread by Ukrainian secret services for propaganda purposes as footage allegedly filmed by local civilians they prefer not to get in front of the cameras," Konashenkov said and added all those mercenaries who were detained by the Russian forces would be brought to justice on "criminal charges".

Kuleba asserts Russia will be held accountable for its war crimes

Further, he warned the Western forces who are willing to support the Ukrainian forces must think a dozen times before making a final decision. "At best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals. We are urging all foreign citizens who may have plans to go and fight for Kyiv’s nationalist regime to think a dozen times before getting on the way," Konashenkov added.

It is worth mentioning earlier on Wednesday the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible war crimes conducted by Russia in Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion of Kyiv.

Besides, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday asserted they will 'hold Russia accountable for its war crimes'. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba noted that with the help of 45 states, Ukraine has launched 'OSCE Moscow Mechanism' to counter Russia's invasion.

Kuleba wrote, "We will hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity. Together with 45 states, Ukraine has launched the OSCE Moscow Mechanism on Russia’s invasion. An expert mission will submit findings to accountability mechanisms, including international courts & tribunals."

Image: AP