Former US President Barack Obama has issued a statement criticising Russia's "brazen attack" on Ukraine. Obama asserted that the action of Russia violates international law and basic "principles of human decency." He highlighted that the result of "Russia's reckless actions" extend beyond Ukraine's borders. Obama emphasised that Russia's "illegal invasion" in Europe threatens the foundation of the international order and security.

In the statement released on Twitter, Barack Obama underlined that Russia has taken the decision to attack Kyiv as the people of Ukraine had chosen a path of sovereignty, self-determination and democracy. He highlighted that Ukraine now faces a "brutal onslaught that is killing innocents and displacing untold numbers of men, women and children." Furthermore, he highlighted that they have been witnessing "forces of division and authoritarianism make headway around the world" for some time now and stressed that they threaten ideals of "democracy, freedom of expression and worship, equality, rule of law, individual liberty and self determination."

"Russia did so not because Ukraine posed a threat to Russia, but because the people of Ukraine chose a path of sovereignty, self-determination, and democracy. For exercising rights that should be available to all people and nations, Ukrainians now face a brutal onslaught that is killing innocents and displacing untold numbers of men, women and children," Barack Obama said in a statement.

Obama calls on world to condemn Russia's actions

Furthermore, former US President said, "Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows where these dangerous trends can lead — and why they cannot be left unchallenged." He called on the international community to condemn Russia's actions and extend support to Ukrainian people. He urged Americans to support US President Joe Biden's efforts to impose sanctions on Russia which he insisted impose a "real price on Russia's autocratic elites." Barack Obama acknowledged the sanctions might result in economic consequences owing to Russia's role in international energy markets. However, he added that they need be ready to pay a price to take a "stand on the side of freedom." He added that he and his wife Michelle pray for the people of Ukraine and for Russian citizens who oppose the attacks and for all those who will be impacted by "senseless war."

"For over the long term, we all face a choice, between a world in which might makes right and autocrats are free to impose their will through force, or a world in which free people everywhere have the power to determine their own future," Barack Obama said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine War

For weeks, there were tensions between Russia and Ukraine over Moscow's troops build-up near the Ukrainian border. Russia had called on the Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO. The US, NATO and Russia have held several rounds of talks, however, the talks yielded no results. On Thursday, 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region. In the latest update, Ukraine's defence ministry on Twitter informed that the bridge over the Teteriv river has been destroyed.

The Defence Ministry tweeted, 'Airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting in the settlements of DYMER and IVANKIV, where a large number of enemy armoured vehicles advanced and stopped the overwhelming enemy forces on the border of the river TETERIV. The bridge across the river was destroyed.' Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that Russian troops tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops in Trohizbenko and added, 'Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 Russian tanks and 1 infantry fighting vehicle and forced the enemy to retreat. The combined forces are confidently holding their own positions and giving a decent rebuff to the invaders.'

