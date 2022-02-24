Quick links:
Taiwan has 'strongly condemned' Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the island has joined the United States and the European Union and "other like-minded partners in sanctioning Russia. We urge an immediate cessation of military action & commencement of dialogue aimed at resolving disputes peacefully".
#Taiwan strongly condemns #Russia's invasion of #Ukraine. Our country joins the #US, #EU & other like-minded partners in sanctioning Russia. We urge an immediate cessation of military action & commencement of dialogue aimed at resolving disputes peacefully. #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) February 25, 2022
US President Joe Biden noted that the next few days, months will be "hard" on Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, he said, "The next few days, weeks, and months will be hard on the people of Ukraine. Putin has unleashed a great pain on them.
"But the Ukrainian people have known 30 years of independence — and they have shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards," Biden added.
The next few days, weeks, and months will be hard on the people of Ukraine. Putin has unleashed a great pain on them.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022
But the Ukrainian people have known 30 years of independence — and they have shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards.
While speaking with reporters after meeting European Union (EU) leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had been duplicitous in their conversations as the Kremlin leader discussed Minsk agreements while preparing to invade Ukraine. Following the EU summit, Macron said, "Yes, there was duplicity, yes there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace.”
Japan has announced additional sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the new measures include freezing the assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals and suspending exports of semiconductors and other sensitive goods to military-linked organizations in Russia. Kishida says that “Japan must clearly show its position that we will never tolerate any attempt to change the status quo by force.”
Australia’s prime minister is accusing China of throwing Russia a lifeline by easing trade restrictions at a time the much of the world is trying to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was reacting Friday to a report in The South China Morning Post that China had announced it was fully open to Russian wheat imports. Morrison noted that Australia, the United States, Britain, the European Union and Japan are imposing sanctions on Russia, and said China’s easing of trade restrictions “is simply unacceptable.” In his words: “You don’t go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they’re invading another country.”
(AP)
United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said the US and its allies will impose swift and severe costs on Russia for the needless act of aggression. Earlier today, President Joe Biden said that removing Russia from the SWIFT international financial system is always an option but not one Europe wishes to take now.
US & our allies and partners will impose swift and severe costs on Russia for this needless act of aggression. We will also coordinate with our NATO— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022
allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken pic.twitter.com/97CAJ0BE4s
The U.N. Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms.” It also would demand an immediate halt to Russia’s invasion and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. A senior U.S. official says the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia but believes it is very important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia’s international isolation. The official says the council vote will be followed by a resolution voted on quickly in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly where there are no vetoes.
(AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. He calls them “heroes” in a video address released early Friday in which he also says hundreds more have been wounded. Zelenskyy says that despite Russia’s claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck. In his words: “They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven.”
The White House is expressing outrage at “credible reports” from Ukrainian officials that the staff at the shuttered Chernobyl nuclear plant have been taken hostage by Russian troops. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that “we condemn it and we request their release.” Psaki says the U.S. has no assessment on the state of the plant where radioactivity is still leaking decades after the worst nuclear disaster in history. But she says hostage-taking could hamper efforts to maintain the nuclear facility and is “incredibly alarming and greatly concerning.” Psaki spoke after Alyona Shevtsova, an adviser to the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, wrote on Facebook that the staff at the Chernobyl plant had been “taken hostage” when Russian troops seized the facility.
(AP)
The World Bank, in its statement on Thursday, said that it is ready to provide immediate financial support to Ukraine amid the present political and military crisis. "We stand ready to provide immediate support to Ukraine and are preparing options for such support, including fast-disbursing financing. Alongside development partners, the World Bank Group will use all our financing and technical support tools for rapid response," as per the statement.
(ANI)
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that sanctions that the European allies are discussing to impose on Russia are “massive and aimed at asphyxiating Russia’s economy”. Measures that will be taken against Russia are “very massive, very strong and I believe they will be very effective,” Le Drian said in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1. France is working with allies in NATO and at the United Nations on getting an international consensus to isolate Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.
Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, said he spent his day “reaching out all over the world” to organize a united front against Russia. Borrell carried his two phones upon arrival at the urgent meeting of EU leaders held on Thursday evening in Brussels. He said he called more than 20 countries. “The African Union, (countries in) Latin America, in Southeast Asia, India, Japan, .... a lot,” he said.
(AP)
Several thousand demonstrators gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Hungary’s capital on Thursday to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand that Hungary’s government cut its close ties with Moscow. Waving the flags of Ukraine and the European Union, protesters chanted for peace and an end to the Russian attacks and demanded that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pull his country out of its business dealings with Russia.
European Union leaders pledged Thursday to impose tough economic and financial sanctions on Russia, but there is a lack of consensus within the West over cutting the country off the SWIFT financial payment system. The Belgium-based cooperative is used by more than 11,000 institutions globally. It shuffles money from bank to bank, and removing Russia from it would likely also have an impact on European economies.
Ukraine’s president is ordering a full military mobilization to challenge the Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree Thursday evening saying the mobilization would last 90 days. He ordered the military’s General Staff to determine the number of those liable for service and reservists as well as the order of the call-up. Zelensky gave his Cabinet the job of allocating funds to pay for the mobilization.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said India will wait to see the final shape of the UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine situation before taking a position. "The possibility of UNSC resolution that would be tabled on the evolving situation, we have seen a draft resolution. I am told that would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that this resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves in the position that we will take on this issue," Shringla said at a media briefing here in response to a media query.
(ANI)
The External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held a conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and their implications.
Appreciate the call from @SecBlinken.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022
Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications.
US President Joe Biden, in his address to the nation on Thursday (local time), said that removing Russia from the SWIFT international financial system is always an option but not one Europe wishes to take now. "It is always an option, but right now, that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take," Biden said during a press conference at the White House. However, Biden said, "The sanctions that we've proposed on all their banks are of equal consequence, maybe more consequence than SWIFT."
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow. Hundreds of posts came pouring in on Thursday condemning Moscow's most aggressive actions since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Vladimir Putin called the attack a "special military operation" to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from "genocide" — a false claim the U.S. had predicted would be a pretext for invasion, and which many Russians roundly rejected.
Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded. Lyashko also said Thursday that Ukraine’s authorities are repurposing the country’s health care facilities to make room for those who need medical assistance because of the hostilities.
BREAKING: Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded. https://t.co/L29fvszlYl— The Associated Press (@AP) February 24, 2022
The United States has expelled Russia’s second-ranking diplomat in Washington in retaliation for the Russian expulsion of the No. 2 U.S. diplomat in Moscow earlier this month, a senior State Department official said Thursday. The expulsion is unrelated to the unfolding Russian invasion of Ukraine and is part of a long-running dispute between Washington and Moscow over embassy staffing. However, it comes as tensions between the two capitals have hit a post-Cold War high over Ukraine.
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov
"The special military operation continues. Groups of troops of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics broke through the well-equipped echeloned defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, advanced 6-8 kilometres deep."
"This was made possible thanks to the fire support of Russian artillery and army aviation. All tasks assigned to the groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for the day have been completed successfully."
"The joint use of raiding detachments and airborne troops in the Crimean direction enabled Russian troops to reach the city of Kherson. This made it possible to unblock the North Crimean Canal and restore water supply to the Crimean peninsula."
"In total, as a result of the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces, 83 ground objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were disabled. Since the beginning of the special military operation, two Su-27s, two Su-24s, one helicopter and four Bayraktar TB-2 attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been shot down."
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations has asked the president of the 193-member General Assembly to prepare for an emergency session in the coming days in light of Russia’s military aggression. Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted Thursday that the meeting should be held under the so-called “Uniting for Peace” resolution.
A Russian military plane crashed in the country’s Voronezh region that borders with Ukraine, the Russian military said Thursday night. The An-26 plane was carrying out a planned flight transporting military equipment and crashed because of technical failure, military officials said, adding that the plane’s entire crew died in the crash. They didn’t specify how many crew members were onboard the plane.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency says it has been informed by Ukraine that “unidentified armed forces” have taken control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, adding that there had been “no casualties or destruction at the industrial site.” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called for “maximum restraint” to avoid actions that could put Ukraine’s nuclear facilities at risk. “In line with its mandate, the IAEA is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine with a special focus on the safety and security of its nuclear power plants and other nuclear-related facilities,” he said in a statement.
(AP)
U.S. President Joe Biden says the sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine will not disrupt the global oil and natural gas markets. Biden says, “Our sanctions package is specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue.”
When asked whether India sinks with the United States on the issue of Ukraine and Russia, President Biden replied, "'We're in consultations with India, haven't resolved that completely."
US President Joe Biden said Russia's Vladimir Putin bears sole responsibility for the attack on Ukraine and added invoking significant sanctions on Russia. When asked about taking help from China, he denied commenting further on the issue.
POTUS Biden said he was deploying more American troops to Germany in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Further, he cleared that the United States will not send troops to Ukraine.
“Our forces are not, and will not be, engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said.
US President Joe Biden during a press conference said he has no plans to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.