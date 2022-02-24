Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov

"The special military operation continues. Groups of troops of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics broke through the well-equipped echeloned defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, advanced 6-8 kilometres deep."

"This was made possible thanks to the fire support of Russian artillery and army aviation. All tasks assigned to the groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for the day have been completed successfully."

"The joint use of raiding detachments and airborne troops in the Crimean direction enabled Russian troops to reach the city of Kherson. This made it possible to unblock the North Crimean Canal and restore water supply to the Crimean peninsula."

"In total, as a result of the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces, 83 ground objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were disabled. Since the beginning of the special military operation, two Su-27s, two Su-24s, one helicopter and four Bayraktar TB-2 attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been shot down."