France Embassy Reopens In Kyiv, To Host Only 10 Staffers Amid Russia-Ukraine War

France, on Thursday, reopened its embassy in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv nearly a month and a half after it was forced to relocate it to Lviv in the wake of the Russian invasion. "It's a very emotional moment," Paris envoy to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins said after hoisting the French flag on the embassy's premises. Speaking to BFMTV, he said that the mission's presence in Kyiv signifies that Ukrainians have defended the capital and did not allow it to be conquered by the “invaders”. The French diplomat’s remarks came as Vladimir Putin's so-called Special Military Operation continued for the 52nd day with renewed attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

As of now, the embassy will host only 10 personnel and will be guarded by security. The move is also temporary, as revealed by De Poncins who underscored that peace and normalcy were still to be restored in Ukraine. "The Russians can strike anywhere in Ukraine … even in Lviv there were bombings,” he said. “We were in Lviv, there were bombardments. We are doing daily security assessments … if the situation deteriorates, we would certainly take decisions.” France moved the embassy to the western city of Lviv earlier on March 2.

Meanwhile, many other countries are also gradually reopening their embassies and consulates in Kyiv. Last week, Italy's foreign minister reportedly told staff that his country will reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital after Easter. News agency ANSA quoted Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Saturday as telling his ministry's crisis unit that Italy “will be among the first to return” to Kyiv. More recently, the Czech Republic reopened its embassy in Kyiv, in a show of support for the Zelenskyy administration.

'US to re-establish its embassy in Kyiv after situation turns normal'

Earlier on Thursday, the United States clarified that it would not resume its embassy in Ukraine until the situation turned in the favour of the war-torn country. While speaking to the reporters on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the department was trying to reestablish its diplomatic presence in Ukraine, adding it was only possible after the situation becomes normal for the US diplomats on the ground. However, when asked about the specific timeframe for the US diplomats to move to their offices in Kyiv, the spokesperson denied sharing further information.

(Image: AP)