France Freezes Russian Assets Worth $25BN Over Ukraine Invasion

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate for the sixth week, France’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday published a detailed list of Russian assets worth $25.6 billion USD or 23.7 billion euros which it froze since Moscow attacks Kyiv on February 24. According to CNN, the Emmanuel Macron-led government seized assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, which the ministry says are worth 22.8 billion euros, and make up the bulk of the frozen assets.

The list reportedly published by the ministry also includes at least 33 real estate properties with a combined acquisition of nearly 573.6 million euros. These properties include several addresses in Antibes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. French Finance Ministry also froze 178 billion euros in frozen banking assets, three yachts worth over 125 billion euros, six helicopters costing more than 60 million euros and three works of art worth 7 million euros.

The list follows the French government’s expulsion of six Russian agents who had allegedly been operating under diplomatic cover. According to a Politico report, the French secret service (French DGSI) detected the Russian agents working under "diplomatic cover" as part of a "clandestine operation." In response, the Russian Embassy in Paris has issued a statement saying that the Russian side has placed a strong complaint regarding the unfriendly activity of the French authorities, to which a reasonable response would certainly follow.

Macron to travel to Kyiv if trip proves to be constructive

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron told BFM TV after winning the first round of the French presidential election that he is willing to go anywhere, even to Kyiv only if, it ends up fruitful and would pave way for negotiations. Macron indicated a possible trip to Kyiv amid war just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson concluded his visit to war-torn Ukraine. Johnson also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and took a tour of empty streets in Kyiv. It is to note here that the British PM’s visit to Ukraine was unannounced and the first sign of him being in a foreign country came with a tweet by the Ukrainian embassy in London showing a picture of Johnson meeting Zelenskyy. Downing Street had also said that Johnson’s visit was to showcase solidarity.

Image: AP