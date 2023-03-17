France May Slow Down Its Supply Of Heavy Arms To Kyiv, Paris Politician Hints

The French authorities might "slow down" the decision on the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. This new development has been shared by the leader of France's Eurosceptic party 'The Patriots', Florian Philippot. The Patriots leader himself told the RIA Novosti about this new decision on arms supply, reported Sputnik. This statement comes amid the ongoing intense Russia-Ukraine war and also the current Pension crisis that Paris has been dealing with. "Everything is possible. However, I think this issue is becoming an increasingly difficult one for the French government since the French are increasingly in favor of negotiations and stopping arms shipments to Ukraine, as we can see from opinion polls," said Philippot, while sharing if Paris would be supplying Kyiv with heavy arms and ammunitions.

Further, he added, it would not be easy for France to help Ukraine by supplying heavy weapons and funds due to the ongoing situation in Paris with the pension reform and the crisis in the healthcare system, as per media reports. According to the politician, many have wondered why the government has no money for pensions, but there are always funds for military aid to Ukraine.

"I think the authorities will slow down the decision on the issue; they just would not have any other choice ... The French are forcing the authorities to 'slow down,' to send fewer weapons and money [to Ukraine]," said the politician Florian Philippot.

Can Ukraine sustain the second year of war?

Well, according to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Ukraine "does not have time to waste", reported Politico. Notably, the US has been supplying arms to Ukraine and once again the US Defence secretary has announced that the US would be delivering weapons " as swiftly as it can to the war-torn county". The decision to supply arms to Ukraine was followed by a meeting between the Ukrainian officials.

"We have to deliver swiftly and fully on our promised commitments," said US defence secretary Lloyd Austin. Further, he added, "That includes delivering our armoured capabilities to the battlefield and ensuring that Ukrainian soldiers get the training, spare parts, and maintenance support that they need to use these new systems, as soon as possible."

Though France has decided not to supply heavy arms to Ukraine, Washington has been concerned about Ukraine's diminishing supply of arms and is trying to ramp up its delivery. However, it appears Washington is increasingly concerned about Ukraine's dwindling supply of ammunition and is trying to ramp up its delivery, reported Sky News.