France Pledges More Arms To Ukraine As Zelenskyy Concludes His Surprise Visit To Paris

Following Zelenskyy’s surprise visit to Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to deliver more armoured vehicles to Ukraine. According to Politico, the French President along with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement on Sunday. As per the news outlet, the announcement came after both world leaders had a three-hour dinner following Zelenkyy’s arrival in Paris. On Sunday, the Ukrainian President travelled to Paris as a part of his tour across Europe. Prior to this, leaders from Italy and Germany pledged to the Ukrainian President to help the war-stricken country with arms and ammunition in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armoured vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs,” a joint statement released by the two leaders reads. “France is also focusing its effort in supporting Ukraine’s air defence capacities,” the two leaders further asserted in the statement, Politico reported. Both Zelenskyy and Macron called for fresh sanctions against Russia and the French President made it clear that he will make more announcements on Ukraine on Monday. A French official told Politico that the Ukrainian President also expressed the need to be “protected in skies,” during the meeting with his French counterpart. “What Ukraine needs is combat equipment, armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery,” an Elysée official said. “Zelenskyy also expressed the need to protect the skies from drone or missile attacks … France will continue to deliver … More of the most modern systems will be offered,” the official further asserted.

‘With each visit, the defensive and offensive capabilities of Ukraine increase,’ Zelenskyy

After arriving in France, the Ukrainian President asserted that he is visiting his ally nations to increase the military capabilities of the conflict-ridden country. “With each visit, the defensive and offensive capabilities of Ukraine increase,” Zelenskyy asserted. “The connection with Europe is getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is increasing. I will meet my friend Emmanuel. Let’s discuss the most important points of bilateral relations,” he added. During his visit to Belin where the Ukrainian President met, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the two leaders announced that Germany would send a €2.7 billion package of military aid to support Ukraine.

“Now is the time for us to determine the end of the war already this year, we can make the aggressor’s defeat irreversible already this year,” Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Scholz, Politico reported. On Saturday, the Ukrainian President met the Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome. He also sat down for a meeting with the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis who told Zelenskyy that he is “praying for Ukraine”.