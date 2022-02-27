As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to worsen, the western powers have ramped up sanctions against Moscow and have started delivering more military equipment to Ukraine. On Sunday, the French Presidency proclaimed that it would impose more sanctions on Russia and send military aid to war-torn Ukraine. This decision has been taken to weaken Moscow financially and to support Ukraine in its stand and fight against Russia.

It is worth mentioning here that the new sanctions against Moscow would include national measures to freeze the financial assets of Russia as well as measures to be taken with European partners concerning the SWIFT interbank system. Meanwhile, the United States has also announced that it will remove Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system. Along with the US leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, released a joint statement to confirm the move.

"This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," read the joint statement issued by European Commission leaders and other countries opposing Moscow.

Emmanuel Macron declares 300 million euros ($337 million) aid to Ukraine

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Mnytro Kuleba stated that France would provide military equipment to Kyiv and impose a ban on Russia from the SWIFT international banking system. According to the French daily Le Monde, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that 300 million euros (USD 337 million) in aid and military equipment will be provided to war-torn Ukraine. The French President stated that his country would also provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Russia Ukraine war: Countries providing military assistance to Ukraine

As Russian military forces move to encircle Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, while breaking international laws, Ukraine, on the other hand, continues to garner massive support from several western nations. While many countries have announced their intention to deliver medical assistance, several nations, including non-NATO members, have claimed that they will firmly stand with Ukraine and deliver military support. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged several countries to provide military help. According to various media reports, more than 20 countries, including the Netherlands, the UK, the US, Canada, and some European countries, have come forward to support Ukraine.

(With Inputs from ANI)

