As Ukraine is in the midst of a conflict with Russia, France's ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, on Thursday, March 3, said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has no intentions to include Ukraine. As per a report by ANI, the French ambassador further stated that there are no NATO forces on Ukrainian soil and there is no plan for Ukraine to join the alliance. Notably, tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated in January 2021, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to join NATO.

Talking about the Russian aggression, Lenain said that this is a cold-blooded assault from a non-democratic country against a democratic country. Talking about French and NATO partners' assistance to Ukraine, he said that they are assisting Ukraine and that all the European countries have agreed to supply Ukraine equipment and weapons in addition to humanitarian aid. He also said that they are also offering a lot of political help.

Unprecedented sanctions against Russia imposed in record time

Lenain also said that unprecedented sanctions against Russia were imposed in record time when Moscow began a military operation in Ukraine. He said that they were able to enact unprecedented sanctions against Russia, its banking institutions, and the so-called oligarchs who support the regime at record speed. He also expressed his sorrow for the loss of life in the conflict, according to ANI.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree acknowledging Donetsk and Luhansk's independence.

After that, Russia launched a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine in the early hours of February 24.

India the world's largest democracy, its voice matters: French envoy

Meanwhile, Lenain also said on Thursday that India is the world's largest democracy and that its voice matters. He said that the voice of India is crucial and that his country strongly supports India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Speaking about India's efforts to help Ukraine, the French Ambassador said, "There are talks on a daily basis. PM Modi also talked to French President Emmanuel Macron two days ago, he spoke to France's Foreign Minister as well." He added that India's point is very important at the UN Security Council.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/ANI)