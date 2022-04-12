French President Macron Says He Will Travel To Kyiv Only If Trip Proves To Be Constructive

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has qualified for the second round of presidential elections in France, on Tuesday stated that he would visit Kyiv provided the visit would prove to be 'constructive.' Macron told BFM TV after winning the first round of the French presidential election that he is willing to go anywhere, even to Kyiv only if it ends up fruitful and would pave way for negotiations.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian Present Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and reiterated his support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing war. Kira Rudik, a Ukrainian MP stated that PM Johnson's visit was encouraging, and motivating and that everyone in Ukraine admires Johnson. Post Johnson's visit, calls have been made for world leaders to follow the UK leader's suit and visit embattled Ukraine and learn about the ravaging war's impacts.

Presidential elections in France

Meanwhile, in the first round of the Presidential election, incumbent President Macron earned 27.8% of the vote, more than four points ahead of the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who will face Macron in the second round of polls, according to Express. Notably, Macron has been a vocal supporter of the European Union's sanctions against Russia, while Le Pen has expressed concerns regarding the impact on French living standards. Macron is also a strong advocate of NATO and the European Union's 27 countries working together closely.

However, a few days ago, Macron remarked that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine will not finish anytime soon and that the situation in Donbass would turn out to be extremely severe in the coming days and weeks. Macron also informed that France is willing to serve as Ukraine's security guarantor, according to TASS.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russia's forces may use chemical weapons

On the other hand, in the wake of unconfirmed claims that Russian forces attacked the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol using chemical weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russia's forces may use chemical weapons in their battle against Ukraine. He said that the invaders indicated that they are gearing up for a new round of horror against Ukraine. In his daily address, Zelenskyy added that one of the occupiers' spokesperson stated that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol.

Image: AP