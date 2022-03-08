In the midst of the Ukrainian crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed on Tuesday that Russia and its people need to be treated with respect, claiming long-term peace cannot be possible without Russia's participation. His statement comes as the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its thirteenth day. The French President stated that it's everyone's responsibility to maintain all possible human ties, including continuing to communicate with the Russian and Belarusian people through artists, intellectuals, technical cooperation, business, and NGOs.

"This is our task to continue talking with the leaders, even if we have differences... and always respect Russia as a country and the Russian people," Macron remarked at a pre-election meeting in the commune of Poissy - located in the western suburbs of Paris, Sputnik reported. The French President also emphasised that it would be impossible to talk about a lasting peace unless Russia is part of the European continent's "great peace architecture." As per media reports, a wave of Russophobic sentiment has swept the European Union nations, including attacks on Russian diplomatic missions, organisations, and people, as a result of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

France condemns Moscow's proposal to open evacuation corridors from Ukraine to Russia

The Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation's (Rossotrudnichestvo) representative office in Paris was reportedly attacked on Monday, March 7. As per Sputnik, a truck also collided with the Russian Embassy's gates in Dublin on the same day. Meanwhile, French President Macron on Monday condemned Moscow's proposal to open evacuation corridors from Ukraine to Russia, terming it 'moral and political hypocrisy.' "I don't know many Ukrainians want to seek refuge in Russia. That's hypocrisy," Macron told French broadcaster LCI, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Ukraine to provide financial assistance to citizens of most affected war-hit areas

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has stated that residents of the most affected war-hit areas would be eligible for financial assistance. According to Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, hired employees and private entrepreneurs could be given a remuneration of 6,500 Ukrainian Hryvnia. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk claimed that Russia is "preparing to disrupt" the evacuation process as the first stage of operation has begun in Sumy city.

Ukrainian citizens will be able to get financial assistance of 6500 UAH from the state in the regions with the heaviest fightings.

The assistance can be provided to hired employees, for whom single social contribution is paid, as well as to individual entrepreneurs of all groups. — SSSCIP Ukraine (@dsszzi) March 8, 2022

Image: AP